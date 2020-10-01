Zapier Launches New Microsoft Teams Integration to Bolster Productivity

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zapier—the leader in automation for small business—today announced a new integration with Microsoft Teams. Now, it's easier than ever for Teams users to increase their productivity and automate their workflows by connecting to 2,000+ apps — all without ever leaving Teams.

Announced at Microsoft Ignite, the first of its kind integration equips Teams owners with granular permissions to access team's data, supports new workflows, and offers the ability to sign in to Zapier with Microsoft 365 credentials.

The integration will also allow users to:

Team owners can easily install Zapier from the Teams store, without waiting for the organization's tenant admin consent. This process is powered by Teams new Resource Specific Consent (RSC) Graph permissions. The RSC permissions model enables team owners to grant consent for the Zapier application to access and/or modify a team's data as specified by the workflow automation.

Create workflows between Teams and 2,000+ applications using Zapier.

Set up Zapier without ever leaving their Teams account.

Create and share automations in a custom tab in Teams.

Set up a variety of new workflows, including the ability to automatically send messages in Teams.

Register and sign in to Zapier with Microsoft 365 credentials.

"Businesses use dozens of apps and software to get work done. These tools don't often work well together, creating a productivity nightmare," said Cody Jones, Head of Partnerships at Zapier. "With a deeper Zapier integration, users can now integrate Teams with the rest of their tech stack, making them more organized and efficient, and enabling users to focus on high-importance work, leaving the rest to Zapier."

"Companies rely on Teams to get work done—especially with the recent shift to remote work," said Mike Ammerlaan, director, Microsoft 365 Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp. "By installing Zapier in Teams, users have expanded automation possibilities at their fingertips, allowing them to save time, streamline their workflows, and work more efficiently on Teams."

Zapier is available in Microsoft Team's App Directory.

About Zapier Founded in 2011, Zapier helps small businesses grow with the power of automation. The company connects over 2,000 apps to help people be more productive at work, saving customers up to 20 hours per week. www.zapier.com .

SOURCE Zapier

Related Links

http://www.zapier.com/

