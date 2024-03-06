Zapier leads the evolution of AI automation with acquisition of Vowel and launch of Zapier Central

Zapier's newest product enables customers to craft AI bots that work hand-in-hand to automate tasks seamlessly across apps

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zapier, the workflow automation platform for small and midsized businesses, announced that it has acquired the team behind Vowel, an AI-powered video conferencing tool, for an undisclosed amount. Vowel's CEO, Andrew Berman, will become the new Director of AI at Zapier. Through this acquisition, the Vowel team will focus on enhancing Zapier's AI automation capabilities.

The Vowel team's valuable expertise in AI has been instrumental in the development of Zapier's newest product, Zapier Central. Available today in public preview, Zapier Central is a new AI workspace where customers can build, teach, and work hand-in-hand with AI bots—customized with their data—to handle tasks across 6,000+ apps and help them accelerate their business.

Over 388,000 Zapier customers are using Zapier's various AI products and integrations to delegate more than 50 million tasks to automation. With the acquisition of Vowel and the launch of Zapier Central, Zapier continues its commitment to bringing AI and automation to everyone, regardless of their technical experience or company size. In doing so, Zapier believes AI and automation will transform the way organizations operate and help them scale faster than before.

"The acquisition of Vowel enhances our AI capabilities and furthers our mission of democratizing AI and automation for businesses," said Sheryl Soo, Zapier's SVP of New Products and Head of Strategy. "With our New Products division, we're launching products that help put the power of AI and automation into the hands of everyone—from builders to non-technical employees, and from enterprise brands to SMBs."

Andrew Berman, Director of AI at Zapier, echoes this sentiment: "We were customers of Zapier, using them as our integration layer, and envisioned Vowel evolving into an AI command center for companies querying apps and initiating actions via natural language. It was then that we connected with the Zapier team, discussed what we were building, and saw the intersections with what they wanted to launch."

The Vowel product has sunsetted services as of December 27, 2023. For more information about Zapier Central and Zapier's acquisition of Vowel, please reach out to [email protected].

