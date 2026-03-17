Zapier Pledges Free AI Education for 1 Million People

Building on the popularity of its Super Bowl character, Zapier pledges free AI education through workshops, bootcamps, courses, and hands-on building

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zapier today launched 1 Million Als, a program offering free AI education to one million people through live workshops, virtual bootcamps, self-paced courses, and hands-on building. The program is named after Al, the character from Zapier's first Super Bowl commercial, which aired earlier this year. A live counter tracking progress toward the one million goal is available at zapier.com/million-ai-pledge.

The program is open to anyone regardless of technical background. Participants can join through live events, virtual workshops, bootcamps, webinars, ZapConnect (Zapier's annual builder conference), Zapier's Learning Academy, or by building their first AI-powered workflow in the product.

"Some of the best use cases at Zapier didn't come from engineers. They came from people who had access to the right resources," said Wade Foster, Zapier's CEO, "1 Million ALs is about making that starting point free and available to everyone."

The first event for new participants, Your First Real AI Win: A Practical Workshop for People Who Don't Have Time for AI Hype, takes place virtually on April 7. Additional workshops, courses, and AI workflow templates are available immediately upon sign-up at zapier.com/million-ai-pledge.

"Most companies are driving AI adoption with thought leadership that all sounds the same," added Dan Slagen, SVP of Marketing at Zapier. "We have a character people already know, education programs already running, and hundreds of thousands of people already building. 1 Million Als is a public pledge to keep going, and a scoreboard so everyone can see the progress."

About Zapier Zapier is the leader in AI-powered workflow automation, connecting more than 8,000 apps to help businesses of all sizes move faster and work smarter. Millions of users rely on Zapier to automate repetitive tasks, streamline operations, and build with AI. Zapier is a fully remote company. Learn more at zapier.com.

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SOURCE Zapier