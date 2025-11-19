Zappi Introduces Its First Brand Health Tracker: Connected, Always-On and Accessible for Every Marketing Team

With the Brand Health Tracker, Zappi connects advertising, innovation and brand data in one platform—giving marketers a continuous pulse on what drives growth

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zappi , the leading consumer insights platform helping global brands win with consumers, today announced the launch of its Brand Health Tracker, a continuous brand measurement system that delivers an actionable view of how advertising and innovation efforts impact brand health in a single platform. Zappi's tracker provides monthly consumer sentiment at an accessible price point, helping marketing teams keep a pulse on how consumers respond to their brand in-market. Proven in an independent study to reduce research costs by 40%, Zappi is making comprehensive brand measurement accessible and scalable for modern marketing teams.

Brand tracking that moves as fast as your customers

Traditional brand tracking struggles to keep up with the pace of modern marketing; it's too slow, too expensive and too disconnected from what brands need today. Seventy-five percent of U.S. consumers are trading down to cheaper alternatives, while 71% expect personalized experiences . To meet those expectations, brands need to stay continuously connected to how consumers think and behave, but most trackers are too costly to capture these shifts in real time. Zappi's Brand Health Tracker delivers 12 waves of brand measurement each year at a fraction of the cost of traditional research, giving teams an affordable way to monitor awareness, consideration, loyalty and category behavior as they evolve.

"Marketers have long been stuck with outdated, expensive trackers that only capture moments in time, but consumers move faster than that," said Aaron Kechley, Zappi CEO. "Zappi's Brand Health Tracker uses a proven methodology and has been validated by global brands to provide a continuous view of brand evolution through key category entry points. When you connect brand health, advertising and innovation in one ecosystem, teams are able to test more, act faster and double down on what moves their brand."

Democratizing the KPIs that build brands

Zappi's Brand Health Tracker gives marketing and insights teams a continuous pulse on how consumers perceive and interact with their brand. Built on validated principles from the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute for Marketing Science, it focuses on category entry points—the real moments and needs that shape consumer choices. By aligning brand performance with these need states, companies can understand how their day-to-day marketing and innovation efforts drive long-term growth.

Zappi's Brand Health Tracker empowers marketers, offering:

Continuous data collection and tracking: Monitor your brand and competitors in real time with at least 400 responses per month. Once a survey is built, data collection happens autonomously, allowing teams to perform monthly checks or step back for quarterly or biannual deep-dives. This continuous flow of data helps identify shifts in awareness, consideration, loyalty, and perception over time, giving teams actionable insight into where their brand is growing or needs attention.

Robust competitive benchmarking: Enabling marketers to compare performance against up to 15 brands for a constant analysis of how their brand stacks up against the market in real time.

Efficient and scalable research: Providing simple, self-serve setup with pre-built templates and continuous data that is easy to access, share and integrate across teams.

Professional services: Zappi's skilled professional services team is available with optional support with expert consultancy for deeper analysis across months, quarters and years.

Zappi's Brand Health Snapshot is also available, offering a fast, point-in-time read of brand performance—ideal for assessing campaigns or market shifts without the ongoing cadence of continuous tracking.

For more information about Zappi's brand tracking capabilities, please visit Zappi.io/brandtracking .

ABOUT ZAPPI

Zappi is a leading consumer insights platform that helps brands win with consumers. Through AI-powered software that delivers connected insights, Zappi empowers brands to make faster, smarter and consumer-driven decisions by leveraging real-time, continuous consumer feedback.

Trusted by over 350 brands worldwide, Zappi helps create successful products, develop impactful ads and build winning brands by keeping the voice of the consumer at the heart of every decision.

As a certified B-Corp, Zappi is committed to net-zero emissions, fostering an equitable workplace and leveraging technology to benefit the communities the company serves. With over 300 employees across more than 13 countries and offices in Boston, London and Cape Town, Zappi's culture has been celebrated by Fast Company, Comparably, Quirks, Great Place to Work and more. To stay in touch, follow Zappi on LinkedIn , Instagram and X .

