Zappi Launches New Creative Digital Tool to Improve In-Context Advertising Insights

BOSTON, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zappi, the leading provider of automated market research and customer insights to large global enterprises, announced the launch of Zappi Creative Digital, a new digital advertising tool that allows customers to assess the potential of creative campaigns within hours before committing budget to digital advertising. The Zappi Creative Digital tool will join Zappi's larger suite of advertising products, which is used by Fortune 500 companies such as PepsiCo, IBM, Verizon and Unilever to test video, audio and static ads. Now, advertisers, marketers and creatives can measure market success of digital creative content before starting a live campaign.

Unlike competing solutions, Zappi Creative Digital measures emotional reactions to creatives, gets open-ended feedback on elements of the ad consumers liked or disliked, checks messaging cut-through, and tracks viewers' second-by-second responses to video ads. Users can place ads in a range of digital environments, such as Facebook or YouTube, to better understand scenario-based performance.

"There are plenty of tools to track digital results after they're published, but our customers have been asking for a way to understand which ads to invest in before allocating their budgets in a deeper, more analytical way," said Steve Phillips, CEO of Zappi. "The Zappi Digital Creative tool delivers on this need and will help customers understand second-by-second where their ads are working or failing, allowing them to adjust in real-time. This will significantly reduce overall digital spend while simultaneously increase brand lift and return on investment."

The tool provides dynamic benchmarking, which allows users to compare ads against predefined country- or industry-specific norms in addition to building custom benchmarks based on a selection of ads. Advertisers can get real-time feedback from different countries, or industries, in new, experimental categories, to help expand into new markets.

The new tool is faster, built on top of a cohesive insights platform, and significantly more cost efficient than other standalone tools. Other benefits include facial recognition for attention measurement, platform access for scalable learnings, early and final-stage creative support, content and ad testing and provides an easy connection with other Zappi tools, like Ad Pulse, Zappi's in-market digital measurement solution, all within the same platform.

"As a marketer, the aspiration has always been to find an insights platform that can cohesively test creative from concept to how the finished ads will perform across a number of different platforms from real consumers instantaneously," said Ken Yanhs, EVP of Global Marketing of Zappi. "We are excited to continue to quantify the creativity of marketers and also find ways to get ROI for our customers."

Zappi's Creative Digital tool is part of Zappi's Creative Suite. Zappi Creative includes tools to measure all your advertising including video, audio, static and now digital ads. Test faster at 50% the cost with deeper diagnostics than other leading automated tools. To begin measuring your digital ads with Zappi Creative Digital Tool, click here.

ABOUT ZAPPI:

Zappi is the world's most powerful automated consumer insights platform. Zappi helps global brands make better decisions to drive business growth, shape product development, and enhance their advertising and branding efforts. Zappi puts the consumers at the heart of all your business decisions and eliminates risk. For more information, visit www.zappi.io.

