Zappix and Fonative Team Up to Deliver Secure Next-Gen Self-Service Technology to Contact Centers

LOWELL, Mass., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zappix, the leading Visual IVR and self-service customer service provider, and Fonative, the compliant communications company, have teamed up to provide more new services that contact centers need today. As contact centers face the challenges of COVID-19, as well as increasing security requirements from legislation and regulations, Zappix and Fonative capabilities have quickly become a top priority for modern businesses.

Zappix

"We see Zappix adding a complementary and exciting component to our contact-center focused CPaaS platform", said Steve Smith, CEO of Fonative. "By allowing our customers to deflect calls and texts to a simple but rich digital engagement, our customers can increase self-service containment rates and allow agents to focus on situations with more complexity that require a human touch. Zappix has the industry-leading capability in this area, and we're glad to be working with them".

Compliant communication and regulatory ready services from Fonative have proven themselves as reliable and trustworthy solutions for contact center operators looking for complete confidence in their technology stack. By deploying solutions from Fontative as well as customer service automation solutions like Zappix's Visual IVR and other Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) solutions, call centers will be able to equip themselves for the challenges of today as well as the near future.

"The innovative Zappix suite of products enables call centers and business leaders to increase containment rates, reduce average handle time, and relieve pressure during call volume spikes, all while improving customer experience," said Yossi Abraham, President of Zappix. "Through our relationship with Fonative we are building a robust and secure solution for the next generation call centers".

Fonative's carrier-grade CPaaS platform supports leading North American call centers that focus on healthcare-related and financial activities. Today's businesses have turned to Fonative to meet and maintain the stringent and ever-evolving legal and industry compliance requirements surrounding the nexus of communications and data privacy. Zappix Mobile On-Demand Customer Service solutions help businesses looking to make the transition to digital transformation and secure systems as well.

As contact centers continue adapting to the impact of COVID-19 and beyond, the shifting of sensitive customer queries away from a live agent to automated systems like Zappix IVA tools clears the way for compliance as well as increased customer satisfaction. Together, Zappix Visual IVR self-service tools and Fonative's best in class, HIPAA and PCI compliant communications deliver the solid foundation businesses must build on for success both today and into the future.

About Zappix

Zappix delivers Mobile On-Demand Customer Service Solutions: Visual IVR, On-Demand Apps, Outbound Engagement, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The cloud-based solutions improve the customer journey during contact center interactions. The platform enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, seamless integration to back-end systems (CRMs, ERPs, etc.), and IVRs, and provides a comprehensive Analytics Suite.

The Zappix visual Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners and automation of revenue-generating use-cases.

To learn more about Zappix, go to www.zappix.com

Contact:

Johnny Rosa

Marketing Manager

Zappix, Inc.

+1 (781) 739-2770

[email protected]

For Fonative

Andy Abramson

+1(858)777-9777

[email protected]

About Fonative

Fonative helps businesses connect with customers through voice and text, providing compliant communications as a Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). The company's technology enables developers to easily incorporate calling and messaging capabilities into business applications, without the need to maintain servers, infrastructure, network, and telecommunication carriers. Combining carrier-grade technology with advanced call center capabilities and regulatory compliance, Fonative is the only suite of telecommunication services to meet the stringent requirements necessary in key industries such as medical, financial services and government. For more information about Fonative's Compliant Communication efforts, visit the company's website, www.fonative.com.

SOURCE Fonative

Related Links

http://www.fonative.com

