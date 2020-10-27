Zappogen Product Approved For Use Against COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zappogen, a distributor of comprehensive, hospital-grade disinfecting solutions that help prevent the spread of harmful viruses, bacteria, fungi, mildew, mold, biofilms and over 40 other pathogens, has announced that its primary disinfectant is now approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The Zappogen system is powered by SpectraKill® Ready to Use (RTU), a hydrogen peroxide-based, eco-friendly disinfectant manufactured by SpectraShield Technologies that was recently approved by the EPA to effectively kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus. SpectraKill RTU's addition to the EPA's List N of disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2 comes after successful third-party lab testing against Norovirus and Human Coronavirus.

Zappogen is an all-in-one-solution for disinfection that converts SpectraKill RTU into a fine micron mist to thoroughly and safely clean and sanitize expansive areas from COVID-19 and other pathogens in a matter of minutes, successfully reaching overlooked spaces that traditional wipes can't cover. SpectraKill RTU and Zappogen's state-of-the-art electrostatic sprayers combine to disinfect 99.99 percent of germs in the air and on surrounding surfaces, both porous and non-porous alike. With the CDC recently acknowledging that COVID-19 is transmitted via droplets and small aerosol particles that remain airborne after an infected person has left an area, Zappogen is uniquely capable of ensuring protection in any environment.

"SpectraKill RTU is an incredibly effective disinfectant that is the new gold standard in the fight against COVID-19," said Dr. Jack Shevel, co-founder and managing partner of Zappogen. "SpectraShield shares our passion and dedication to safely mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and the EPA's approval ensures countless individuals will be protected. This is far superior to traditional wipes as you not only cover far more area in a shorter amount of time, thus saving on labor costs, but Zappogen also provides an even distribution that penetrates crevices and is effective on all types of surfaces. "

SpectraKill RTU is a one-of-a-kind disinfectant that combines broad-spectrum efficacy against bacteria, viruses, mold, and mildew in addition to Human Coronavirus. Unlike traditional, legacy disinfectants, SpectraKill RTU has the lowest toxicity rating possible, is safe to administer, non-corrosive, odorless and is also Certified Green by the Green Clean Institute (GCI), providing peace of mind to those looking to clean and sanitize large areas in a way that is also safe for people and the environment.

"We are proud that SpectraKill RTU has been accepted for inclusion on EPA List N: Disinfectants for Coronavirus (COVID-19)," said Thad Weist, CEO of SpectraShield Technologies. "SpectraKill RTU is one of the safest, most effective and affordable disinfecting options against COVID-19 and other pathogens available on the market today that transcends toxic chemical disinfection. Zappogen is distinctively capable of adapting our disinfectant into an all-in-one, easy-to-use solution that protects all areas from COVID-19. Together, our products will help stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives."

Zappogen's electrostatic sprayers possess a 10-foot spray range to provide a comprehensive means of successfully sanitizing surroundings, ensuring the environment is safe and germ-free. Zappogen is ideal for Senior living facilities, hospitality establishments, restaurants, golf courses, schools, offices, rental cars and numerous other settings. Coming in handheld and portable designs, Zappogen products require no training or set up and can be purchased individually, in packaged or bulk orders.

For more information about Zappogen's disinfecting products please visit zappogen.co. For more information about SpectraKill or SpectraShield Technologies please visit spectrakill.com or call 866-907-7677.

About Zappogen:

Zappogen specializes in the science of disinfection and is a distributor of comprehensive, hospital-grade sanitizing solutions that help prevent the spread of COVID-19 along with other harmful viruses, bacteria, fungi, mildew, mold, biofilms and over 40 other pathogens. An all-in-one, eco-friendly solution, Zappogen's hospital-grade disinfectant coupled with their state-of-the-art sprayers successfully sanitize both air and surfaces, killing 99.99% of germs. Zappogen's diffusers create a fine micron mist to penetrate small crevices and thoroughly clean and sanitize expansive areas in a matter of minutes, effectively reaching overlooked spaces that traditional wipes can't cover. For more information please visit zappogen.co.

About SpectraShield Technologies

SpectraShield Technologies uses patented chemistry to safely disinfect homes, businesses, or large commercial facilities. Attaining the highest levels of disinfection, SpectraShield products provide users with unique options to fit their sanitation needs with new age solutions that are safe, affordable and effective. SpectraShield leverages hydrogen peroxide-based technology to disinfect porous and nonporous surfaces alike and has been approved by government and private research institutions to successfully eliminate numerous forms of viruses, bacteria, fungi and pathogens. For more information please visit spectrakill.com.

