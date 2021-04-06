Zappos.com and M.M.LaFleur Team Up to Help Women Get Back to Work with Apparel and Interview Resources

LAS VEGAS, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zappos.com, the leading customer service company and innovator in experience-commerce, and M.M.LaFleur, direct-to-consumer brand for women's workwear, today announced the launch of a new initiative dedicated to American women's return to work, whether in-person or virtual.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the U.S. economy significantly, with a disproportionate impact on women in the workplace (McKinsey&Co., Jul. 2020). At the onset of the pandemic, women were among the first to lose their jobs because of a shutdown in the service industry and school closures - which forced women to choose between work and caring for their children who were now home all-day.

According to this month's job reports, while unemployment rates are decreasing over the span of the pandemic, unemployment among women is still estimated at 5.7 percent.

"A key component to our country's economic recovery from the pandemic is having greater opportunities for women to re-enter the workforce," said Kedar Deshpande, CEO of Zappos.com. "We see encouraging signs on our nation's road to recovery, but we still have far to go in achieving re-employment parity for women. Zappos is passionate about partnering with M.M.LaFleur on the important issue of supporting women in their pursuit of career aspirations. Zappos looks forward to working with its brand partners to continue to create services for the greater good."

As part of the new initiative, Zappos.com launched a microsite with curated head-to-toe M.M.LaFleur pieces (including footwear) perfect for the first day back in the office, and tips and advice for your next new job interview over Zoom. Additionally, Zappos.com donated $25,000 USD to Dress for Success Worldwide® to go toward the organization's programs to provide various support and job development training to underserved women here and around the world.

"M.M.LaFleur has always been dedicated to helping women succeed, and that's especially important during this pandemic," said Sarah LaFleur, Founder & CEO of M.M.LaFleur. "We are thankful for partners like Zappos.com, who help put a spotlight on the disproportionate challenges women, especially those of color, face in getting back to the workforce."

Zappos.com also launched a giveback contest over social media on Monday that allows the general public to nominate women in their lives who could use a new work wardrobe, and will be giving away $500 USD gift cards to each of the 10 winners. Sweepstakes ends Friday, April 9 at 12:00pm PT.

For tips on how to prepare for a Zoom interview and to find the curated M.M.LaFleur work pieces, please go to: zappos.com/e/mmlafleur-work-outfits.

About Zappos.com

Established in 1999, Zappos.com is a leading customer service company and innovator in online retail, company culture, and organizational evolution. Specializing in shoes, clothing, and more, Zappos WOWs customers through its legendary 365-day return policy, free shipping, and 24/7 friendly service. Zappos.com LLC is a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.

About M.M.LaFleur

M.M.LaFleur is the premiere women's clothing brand for modern working women, founded in 2013 by Sarah LaFleur, a former management consultant, and Miyako Nakamura, the former head designer of Zac Posen. M.M.'s goal is to take the work out of getting dressed by offering versatile, easy to care for luxury-quality. Built on the core belief that when women succeed, the world becomes a better place, the company is committed to using its products and platform to partner on empowerment-based initiatives with organizations including Bottomless Closet, She Should Run, The Girl Scouts, and IRC. The brand's award-winning digital magazine, The M Dash, offers readers wardrobe advice and career tips, as well as features interviews with inspirational women.

