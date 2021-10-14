Zappos.com Announces Platinum Sponsorship of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Zappos.com, the leading e-commerce and customer service company, announced its sponsorship of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games scheduled for June 5-12, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Special Olympics is the world's largest sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, serving athletes in all 50 U.S. states and over 190 Countries.

As a Platinum Partner, Zappos will be the Official Athletic Footwear Provider of the 2022 USA Games and a Supporting Sponsor of the Healthy Athlete Experience. Available to all of the expected 4,500 participating athletes, the 2022 USA Games Healthy Athletes experience will provide upwards of 12,000 free medical examinations as well as health educational information across seven disciplines including Audiology, Optometry, Dentistry and Podiatry. Many people with intellectual disabilities have limited access to community health interventions and programs. An essential benefit to the athletes, the program is a cornerstone of Special Olympics vision of inclusive health for all. Zappos will help encourage participation in the Healthy Athletes Experience by offering completion incentives in line with what the fun-loving brand is best known for.

"Zappos' mission is to deliver WOW while giving back and doing good things," said Kedar Deshpande, CEO, Zappos.com. "We are humbled to partner with the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, encouraging and supporting essential healthcare amongst its athletes. We're also excited to put a Zappos touch on the experience and help ensure participants have fun while doing right by their health."

"Partnering with Zappos will change the game for Special Olympics athletes. The fun incentives the company brings to the mix will encourage completion of the health screenings and increase the number of Special Olympics athletes impacted by the program," said Joe Dzaluk, 2022 Special Olympics USA Games President & CEO.

Our partnership with the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games is an intuitive relationship for Zappos, who's long been a supporter of disability inclusion. The company launched its curated shopping experience, Zappos Adaptive, in 2017 and has since continually grown its assortment of functional and fashionable products that make life easier for those with disabilities. In fall of 2020, it introduced the first-ever Single and Different Size Shoes Program, benefiting those looking to purchase only a single shoe or two different sizes. Most recently, Zappos joined the Valuable 500 alongside an esteemed coalition of national and international corporations pledging to reinforce its commitment to disability inclusion.

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games is expected to bring together over 5,500 athletes and coaches from 67 U.S. and Caribbean delegations, and more than 125,000 spectators across seven days of games. The Games will be hosted at an array of world-class venues throughout Orlando. The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games will follow COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and local Florida officials to ensure the health, safety, well-being, and engagement of all who attend.

About Zappos.com

Established in 1999, Zappos.com is a leading customer service company and innovator in online retail, company culture, and organizational evolution. Specializing in shoes, clothing, and more, Zappos WOWs customers through its legendary 365-day return policy, free shipping, and 24/7 friendly service. Zappos.com LLC is a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.

About Zappos Adaptive

The Zappos Adaptive mission is to provide functional and fashionable products to make life easier. Zappos Adaptive is an online shopping experience offering clothing and shoes from innovative brands with unique features that address a variety of needs.

About the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games is scheduled for June 5-12, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. Jersey Mike's Subs is the Presenting Partner and Walt Disney World Resort is host. During this magical week, more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean will travel to Florida to unite in one of the country's most cherished sporting events. The USA Games is hosted once every four years and showcases 20 Olympic-style team and individual sports and 30 events throughout the week including forums and VIP receptions. Website: www.2022usagames.org

About Special Olympics Healthy Athletes® Program

Special Olympics Healthy Athletes® Program, made possible by the Golisano Foundation, and in the United States in collaboration with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, provides health screenings to people with IDD throughout the world as part of Special Olympics Healthy Communities®. Since 1997, Healthy Athletes® has delivered over 2 million free health screenings, trained upwards of 300,000 health and wellness students and professionals on how to treat people with intellectual disabilities and reduces the need for urgent referrals. The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games Healthy Athletes® Experience is presented by Orlando Health, and supported by Zappos, as well as hundreds of health care volunteers. The program will deliver upwards of 12,000 free health screenings in 7 health disciplines to the over 4,000 athletes attending the USA Games.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Zappos.com

Related Links

https://www.zappos.com

