Zappos.com Partners with Abercrombie & Fitch, Becomes the Brand's U.S. E-commerce Partner

While 2020 greatly influenced the way consumers dressed (loungewear all day anyone?), Zappos and Abercrombie & Fitch are providing shoppers with a seamless style refresh by offering suggested pairings of denim and shoes. The Abercrombie & Fitch denim fits featured on Zappos range from size 23-37 (including Abercrombie's signature Curve Love collection with built-in stretch that works for curves – not the other way around), and feature three lengths per style: regular, long and short. To further celebrate the launch of Abercrombie & Fitch on Zappos, the customer service e-retailer will be highlighting Abercrombie's denim in its Denim Shop via a two-week takeover. Through the curated experience, customers can leverage Zappos' Fit Finder to inform the optimal feel-good pair.

Suggested pairings to make shoppers' lives easier go beyond adult categories. With both brands loving a coordinated look (but really, who doesn't?), Zappos will also be featuring Abercrombie outfit inspiration for Mom's & Mini's, which includes matching looks from the Abercrombie adults and abercrombie kids brands. New abercrombie kids' apparel on Zappos includes all categories, from denim to tops and bottoms.

"As a company that looks to provide shoes, clothing and accessories for all, we're thrilled to partner with like-minded brand Abercrombie & Fitch," said Jeff Espersen, general manager, head of merchandising, Zappos.com. "We're all experiencing a wardrobe refresh, swapping our cozy comfort for more stylish pieces. By offering Abercrombie & Fitch's best-known women's denim and exclusive footwear through an immersive online shopping experience, we're looking to make this transition as fun and seamless as possible for our customers."

"We're constantly focused on listening to what our customers need and want from us. In our stores and across social media, they have voiced their desire for footwear to complete their outfits – and we're thrilled to make that a reality. We design with the intention of making every day feel as exceptional as the start of a long weekend, and we're so proud to now bring that vibe to the entire outfit, head-to-toe, with our friends at Zappos," said Carey Collins Krug, SVP and Head of Marketing, Abercrombie & Fitch. "In addition, we're excited Zappos is offering some of our most popular and in-demand products on their own seamless experience, which supports our goal of meeting our customers on the channels where they're spending their time."

For the exclusive footwear capsule, Zappos leveraged its long-standing expertise to collaborate alongside Abercrombie & Fitch as an industry consultant. The resulting collection's eight styles include an ankle boot, stovepipe boot, court sneaker and strappy heel, and range in size from six to 15 in select silhouettes. Each footwear piece in the capsule correlates with a popular Abercrombie & Fitch denim style, making that perfectly paired look, effortless.

Shop Abercrombie & Fitch on Zappos.com here starting August 16.

About Zappos.com

Established in 1999, Zappos.com is a leading customer service company and innovator in online retail, company culture, and organizational evolution. Specializing in shoes, clothing, and more, Zappos WOWs customers through its legendary 365-day return policy, free shipping, and 24/7 friendly service. Zappos.com LLC is a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch believes every day should feel as exceptional as the start of a long weekend. Since 1892, the brand has been a specialty retailer of quality apparel, accessories and fragrance – designed to inspire our global customers to feel confident, be comfortable and face their Fierce. Abercrombie & Fitch is the namesake brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), and is sold through more than 230 stores (includes abercrombie kids) worldwide and www.abercrombie.com globally.

