ZapScale Announces Exclusive Black Friday Sale: Unprecedented 40% Discount and Deferred Payment Option

ZapScale

19 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZapScale, a leading customer success platform, today announced a Black Friday offer of 40% off for all new customers who onboard before November 24th. This offer is designed to help SaaS businesses save money and get a head start on improving their customer success in 2024.

ZapScale's customer success platform has been instrumental in helping businesses of all sizes improve their customer retention and revenue growth, by providing actionable insights and automation. The platform is designed to help businesses understand their customers better, predict churn, and take proactive measures to ensure customer success, with an onboarding time of only one day.

"We understand that SaaS businesses are facing a number of challenges right now," said Manasij Ganguli, Founder & CEO of ZapScale. "This Black Friday sale is our way of giving back to the community and helping businesses succeed. We want to make it as easy as possible for businesses to get started with ZapScale and start improving their customer success."

In addition to the 40% discount, ZapScale is also offering a 'Pay in January' option for all new customers who onboard during the Black Friday sale. This means that businesses can get started with ZapScale today and not have to pay anything until January 2024.

"We want to make our platform accessible to as many businesses as possible so that they can start the new year on a strong footing," said Ganguli. 

ZapScale's Black Friday sale is a limited-time offer, and businesses are encouraged to take advantage of this exclusive deal before it ends on 24th November. To learn more about ZapScale and get started with the platform, visit www.zapscale.com/black-friday-offer

About ZapScale

ZapScale is a Customer Success Platform designed for B2B SaaS companies, focussed on small and medium-sized enterprises. The platform equips customer success teams with the tools they need to effectively monitor and manage their customers. With over 40 pre-built KPIs, 50 out-of-the-box playbooks, and integrations across multiple sources, ZapScale provides evidence-based, conjecture-free, and accurate customer health scores.

For more information about ZapScale, please visit www.zapscale.com

Contact:

Nikita Kalra
[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2097823/4079543/ZS_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ZapScale

