ZapScale launches 'Campaigns' Feature To Redefine Customer Engagement

DOVER, Del. , Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZapScale, a new-age, AI-powered Customer Success Platform today announced its new 'Campaigns' feature designed to transform how SaaS companies engage with their customers. In a time where effective communication is crucial for customer retention, ZapScale 'Campaigns' provides a powerful solution to streamline and personalize customer communication.

ZapScale Campaigns introduces a sophisticated approach to customer engagement, offering hyper-personalized communication and precision targeting. This feature enables users to tailor and schedule email campaigns with unparalleled flexibility, from daily check-ins to annual milestones to NPS/CSAT surveys. Businesses can segment their audiences with pinpoint accuracy and trigger campaigns based on real-time behaviours and KPIs. The hyper-personalized email capabilities allow for the creation of tailored communications to foster deeper connections with customers.

The new feature also supports hyper-contextual campaigns where users can incorporate a vast array of customer-specific details to ensure emails are timely and relevant. Users can design and execute complex, multi-step campaigns to manage intricate customer journeys.

"ZapScale Campaigns is poised to enhance customer engagement by providing businesses with the only tool they need to deliver timely, relevant, and impactful messaging," says Manasij Ganguli, CEO of ZapScale. "The new Campaigns feature will help companies ensure that no detail is overlooked in their communication strategy, helping companies build more meaningful and effective customer relationships."

ZapScale's 'Campaign' feature is available immediately to all existing and new customers on the Growth plan.

About ZapScale

ZapScale is the easiest Customer Success Platform for B2B SaaS companies to help them reduce churn, improve retention and increase upsell. With 150 data points from 6 data sources, ZapScale gives you a customer health score that is evidence-based and accurate. Automatic alerts, campaigns and predictive churn analysis allow you to identify and solve customer pain points proactively.

