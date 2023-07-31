ZapScale Sets New Industry Standard with the Easiest Customer Success Platform and One-Day Onboarding

News provided by

ZapScale

31 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

The cutting-edge platform empowers B2B SaaS start-ups to reduce churn, increase upsell, and boost NRR

WILMINGTON, Del., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZapScale, a new-age customer success platform, is making waves in the industry by offering an unrivalled one-day onboarding experience along with the ability to track 150 customer data points for a comprehensive 360-degree view of customer health. This ground-breaking feature sets ZapScale apart from its competitors.

The secret behind ZapScale's lightning-fast onboarding lies in its comprehensive toolkit. With a robust framework of 40 pre-built KPI-based health frameworks, 60 pre-designed playbooks to automate CS ops, and seamless native integrations with all popular tools, ZapScale empowers businesses to gain complete visibility over customer data. With deep customer health insights, ZapScale's customers have seen an improvement in retention and increase in upsell opportunities.

Manasij Ganguli, Founder and CEO of ZapScale, shares his personal motivation for creating this game-changing platform: "ZapScale was born out of my passion to empower B2B SaaS start-ups with an efficient and effective CS platform. Having faced numerous customer success challenges in my previous start-up, which I successfully sold in 2019, I realized the critical need for a solution that could streamline, optimize, and accelerate CS operations.

For small to mid-sized businesses that have limited time and resources, implementing a CS platform has historically been a daunting task, taking weeks, if not months, to set up essential elements like customer health, playbooks, and integrations. ZapScale has addressed this challenge by offering a user-friendly and efficient implementation process, eliminating waste of time and resources. Now, businesses can seamlessly focus on their customers right from day 1."

ZapScale eliminates the traditional barriers and time-consuming processes associated with implementing CS platforms using key in-built features that facilitate custom mapping, support custom fields, and require no unique key to integrate applications, ensuring a tailored yet quick integration experience.

ZapScale is swiftly gaining traction in the market, with 30+ global companies already using the customer success platform. Starting at $249 per month, with a one-month free trial, ZapScale is helping businesses significantly improve their customer success initiatives.

For more information about ZapScale and to schedule a demo, visit www.zapscale.com.

Contact:
Nikita Kalra
Marketing Head, ZapScale 
[email protected] 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2097823/ZS_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ZapScale

