ZapScale Unveils Groundbreaking AI Churn and Upsell Prediction Model, Revolutionizing Customer Success in the SaaS Industry

News provided by

ZapScale

04 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

ZapScale leverages AI to help SaaS companies proactively identify churn signals and pinpoint upsell potential, to solidify its commitment to enhancing customer success

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZapScale, a pioneer in AI-driven solutions for SaaS businesses, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation — an advanced AI churn and upsell prediction model. This remarkable development is set to transform the way SaaS companies approach customer success, by equipping them with predictive insights to effectively tackle churn and optimize upsell opportunities.

In today's highly competitive SaaS landscape, customer retention and maximizing upsell potential are critical to sustained growth. However, identifying when a customer might churn or recognizing optimal moments for upselling has long been a challenge. ZapScale's newly unveiled AI model directly addresses this challenge, empowering SaaS businesses with the tools they need to stay ahead.

"At ZapScale, we've always been focused on pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve for SaaS businesses," says Manasij, Founder and CEO of ZapScale. "Our new AI churn and upsell prediction model aligns seamlessly with our long-term vision of delivering innovative solutions that drive customer success. By harnessing the power of AI over a comprehensive dataset, we're enabling our clients to be proactive in retaining customers and unlocking CS qualified leads."

With the ability to capture and analyze over 150 data points using seamless integrations, ZapScale's AI model ensures that no critical insights go unnoticed. By harnessing the power of AI and leveraging a rich dataset, the model continually improves its predictive accuracy over time, empowering businesses with actionable insights to engage customers proactively.

ZapScale founders would be at SaaStr 2023 in San Francisco from 6th to 8th September.

About ZapScale

ZapScale is a Customer Success Platform designed for B2B SaaS companies, focussed on small and medium-sized enterprises. The platform equips customer success teams with the tools they need to effectively monitor and manage their customers. With over 40 pre-built KPIs, 50 out-of-the-box playbooks, and integrations across multiple sources, ZapScale provides evidence-based, conjecture-free, and accurate customer health scores.

For more information about ZapScale, please visit www.zapscale.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Nikita Kalra
Head of Marketing, ZapScale
[email protected] 
+(91) 9873799244 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2097823/ZS_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ZapScale

Also from this source

ZapScale Sets New Industry Standard with the Easiest Customer Success Platform and One-Day Onboarding

ZAPSCALE SECURES $2.5 MILLION SEED FUNDING TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT OF ITS CUSTOMER SUCCESS PLATFORM FOR SAAS BUSINESSES

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.