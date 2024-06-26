Zapshot Launches "Zapland" on Roblox: Attracts 100,000 Players in First 10 Days

"This milestone is a testament to the engaging experience we've created and the strong connection our users feel with the Zapshot brand."

"Zapland" offers a unique gaming experience inspired by the core features of the Zapshot app, allowing players to immerse themselves in a dynamic world where voice messaging plays a key role in gameplay.

The game's success underscores the growing trend of integrating social and gaming experiences, providing users with new ways to connect and interact.

The positive feedback from players highlights the game's engaging design and interactive features. Zapshot is committed to continuously enhancing the game with new updates and features to maintain excitement and engagement within the community.

Zapshot would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to all the players who have joined "Zapland" and looks forward to welcoming even more users in the coming weeks.

About Zapshot:

Zapshot is currently available on iOS with a mission to change the way younger generations like Gen Z, communicate. It breaks the limitations of traditional text chat by introducing a more engaging, personalized method of communication. Zapshot allows users to convey not just words, but also emotions and nuances into conversations. Starting with the vibrant community at UCLA, our goal at PH7, Ltd. is to make online communication more intimate, engaging, and expressive for the new generations.

Company Information:

PH7, Ltd. is a startup dedicated to developing Zapshot, a new social media application specializing in audio. Based primarily in Los Angeles, USA, the company brings together a diverse and global team. Devoted to reshaping how the new generations communicate, PH7, Ltd. is leading the way in creating the future of communication tools that cater to the evolving needs of today's digital natives.

