ZAPTEST Announces a First-in-the-Industry Cross-Platform Script-Less Test Automation Technology

ATLANTA, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ZAPTEST – the market leader for cross-platform test automation – is proud to announce the launch of Script-Less test automation technology.

With ZAPTEST Script-Less QA professionals will be able to automate test procedures with no use of programming language scripting. ZAPTEST offers the ability to automate any UI operation on Windows, iOS, Android, Mac and Linux to auto-generate test documentation and to execute the same test across multiple environments in parallel.

ZAPTEST

"ZAPTEST Script-Less enables the Quality Assurance community to deliver test automation with ease and just in time without a sophisticated learning curve, and to make test automation approachable by anyone from manual testers to application developers," says Alex Chernyak, ZAPTEST founder and CTO.

ZAPTEST Script-Less is available for download with Free edition and Enterprise edition.

ZAPTEST provides cross-platform test automation for Agile and Waterfall software development processes; it allows organizations to streamline software testing using live applications, mock-ups and videos. ZAPTEST is offered with Script-Less (Icon-Driven) and Scripted (VB Script or JavaScript) workflows.

