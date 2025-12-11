Zarminali Pediatrics Opens Doors in Georgia, Accelerating Its Expansion Toward the Future of Pediatric Care

With two brand-new clinics in the Atlanta area, the pediatric network enters its fourth state and advances its mission to reimagine the pediatric experience nationwide

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zarminali Pediatrics , the first outpatient pediatric destination purpose-built to provide elevated, seamlessly coordinated primary and specialty care nationwide, announced the opening of two new pediatric clinics in the Atlanta area. Located in Buckhead and Perimeter, the brand-new facilities represent a key step in Zarminali's rapid national growth. Since its launch in late 2024, the company has scaled quickly to expand access to innovative, collaborative pediatric care. The company now operates ten branded clinics across four states and is preparing for additional market entries and practice transitions in 2026 as it continues its nationwide expansion.

Designed from the ground up to meet the needs of modern families, Zarminali's Buckhead and Perimeter clinics will create intentional experiences that prioritize comfort, ease, and exceptional clinical care for Atlanta's parents and children. Families can now access comprehensive primary care needs for children from newborn through the teenage years––including annual check-ups, same-day sick visits, and proactive support aimed at keeping kids healthy and happy. Zarminali will continue to grow alongside Georgia families, expanding to include dedicated pediatric urgent care and specialized therapy services in the months to come.

Expanding into Georgia reinforces Zarminali's commitment to delivering high-quality, connected pediatric care to families nationwide. With more than one million children in the Atlanta metro area, the state represents a high-impact region where the need for extensive, coordinated pediatric services is clear. Supported by a strong ecosystem for clinically integrated partnerships, Georgia helps pave the way for Zarminali to extend its coast-to-coast presence and bring modern pediatric care to more communities.

"At Zarminali, we believe that incredible patient care goes hand in hand with supporting the clinicians who deliver it," said Dr. Amanda Furr, chief medical officer of Zarminali Pediatrics. "Our new clinics in Atlanta were built with that philosophy at their core. Our clinical team is excited to introduce a new model of pediatric care to this community to truly meet the diverse, individual needs of each patient and help nurture its next generation."

Since its founding in 2024, Zarminali has rapidly expanded its footprint. The company currently operates ten clinic locations across four states: Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, and Tennessee. Over the next year, it will continue to bring coordinated, tech-enabled, and individualized care to families in these states and beyond. Zarminali's national expansion is driven by its mission to make intentional and exceptional pediatric care the standard, not the exception.

"I founded Zarminali Pediatrics because I saw firsthand the challenges parents face in getting the care they need for their children," said Danish Qureshi, founder and CEO of Zarminali Pediatrics. "Our goal is simple: to bring connected, compassionate, and coordinated care to every community we help care for. As we grow our footprint, it's always with that goal––as well as the real experiences of parents, clinicians, and children––in mind."

You can learn more about Zarminali Pediatrics' new clinics in Atlanta here . To learn about the company's vision to transform pediatric care, check out their website: zarminali.com

About Zarminali Pediatrics

Zarminali Pediatrics is building the nation's leading pediatric multispecialty group, focused on supporting families to shape healthy futures for their children – from birth through adulthood – by completely transforming the way pediatric care is delivered nationwide. Zarminali is tackling today's challenges of increased administrative burden on clinicians and a siloed approach to pediatric care through intentional design of care delivery, enhanced by leading technology and collaborative, expert care teams. We are leading the way towards a healthier future for pediatric patients and a happier future for pediatric clinicians nationwide. Visit zarminali.com for more information or follow our journey to provide more connected care on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , or TikTok .

SOURCE Zarminali Pediatrics