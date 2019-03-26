Zarrow Pointe Launches Peer Mentoring Program For Nursing Professionals

TULSA, Okla., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zarrow Pointe, Tulsa's leading retirement community for seniors, has launched a peer-mentoring program for the development and advancement of its team of certified nursing assistants (CNAs) in partnership with the National Association of Healthcare Assistants (NAHCA).

The program aims to reinforce teamwork, learning, and problem solving by nominating CNA mentors who will be trained to increase employee productivity and reduce turnover by fostering a culture of leadership and peer support.

Mentors will be selected on the basis of outstanding caregiving skills, commitment to service delivery, experience and track record of adherence to policies and procedures. Selected CNA mentors will be expected to contribute to the professional development and success of their peers including existing and new nursing assistants. Upon completion of the full NAHCA mentorship program, Zarrow Pointe CNAs will earn a nationally certified preceptor certificate in recognition of their professional competence and proficiency in peer mentoring.

For over three decades, the Zarrow Pointe retirement community has redefined industry standards in Oklahoma by delivering an exceptional program that combines high-quality senior care, with a philosophy of life-long learning and wellness. The CNA mentoring program is yet another initiative that highlights Zarrow Pointe's commitment to quality, performance and resident-focused care.

Jim Jakubovitz, CEO Zarrow Pointe, views the CNA mentoring program as an important investment that will enable mentees to make a meaningful contribution in the future. "At Zarrow Pointe, we place a very high emphasis on quality and have set benchmarks that exceed state and national requirements. By equipping our nursing staff with hands-on skills, training, and knowledge to ensure their continued success in health-care settings, we hope to bridge the caregiving gap in nursing facilities that are struggling to meet required standards in service delivery. Through this initiative, we hope to empower our nursing team to improve performance and outcomes not only at Zarrow Pointe but throughout the state of Oklahoma."

Zarrow Pointe is a vibrant and engaging senior living community in Tulsa that inspires lifelong learning and represents active seniors of all faiths and traditions. View more here: https://vimeo.com/262428158

For more information, contact Aaliya Briggs: abriggs@zarrowpointe.org

