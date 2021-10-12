ZASH Global and Lomotif Reach Millions with Their Inaugural Live Dandelion Music Festival

Artists and industry insiders were shocked at the pro-level the concert displayed; from the production to the lineup and the crowd, highlighted by world class visuals including robots, acrobatics and an unrivaled laser light show.

Dandelion Productions are working to make the live music experience more personal, powerful and immersive than ever.

Attendees got a glimpse of how the Dandelion Music Festival will be one of the first live events to delve into the metaverse, integrating the physical and digital worlds through hyper realistic showcases that played throughout the concert and made all the more poignant in the architecturally historic Syracuse backdrop.

Drawing from the success of the Syracuse event, the Dandelion Music Festival announced they will be touring various cities around the United States in 2022, with plans to reach dozens of college towns. ZASH expects future ticket costs will range from $25-$75 per person. All shows will live stream exclusively on Lomotif.

Ted Farnsworth, the creator of Dandelion Music Festival and Chairman and Co-Founder of ZASH stated, "We as a company were floored at the success of the first concert, both for the company and the Syracuse community- thousands of people just having a blast after the stress of the past year. On top of all that, we launched the ad campaign for the show on Adrizer, our newly announced future acquisition. In a 5 day span before the concert, we did over 6 million impressions in the local Syracuse area. The ad campaign was so focused on certain demographics and very strategic placements, and personally, I was absolutely blown away.

This is the first time we have used Adrizer's proprietary system inside of the ZASH ecosystem -the result speaks for itself: the largest concert in downtown Syracuse history."

Paul Yang, Founder of Lomotif, stated, "We have achieved a new level of success in the company with this concert. After doing the LiveXLive concert in March with over 37 million streamers, this is our first original production with millions of viewers watching live. This event was only the beginning. It was amazing to just see the community together."

Paul Yang and several of the Lomotif team members from Singapore journeyed to Syracuse to experience the live launch of Dandelion.

Yang went on to say, "This is a content bonanza for our Lomotif creators around the world, as they can now edit and remix all the videos, music and livestream from the concert."

Dandelion was the largest concert in downtown Syracuse history.

Joining the Lomotif and Zash Global event were the cult-favorite beauty brand Lime Crime (https://limecrime.com), and The Official Energy Drink of Esports, G FUEL (https://GFUEL.com).

View footage from the concert on Instagram at: @dandelionmusicfestival

