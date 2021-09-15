Zash Global Launches A Free Dandelion Electronic Dance Music Festival In Syracuse

Nicky Romero will fly from Holland to headline the event. Not only does Nicky have claim to fame as a DJ, he is a known producer & mogul whose label is at the forefront of modern Dance Music. From his hits "Toulouse" and "I Could Be The One" to his recent #1 US Dance Radio track "Sometimes'" with DallasK & Xylo, Nicky boasts an impressive discography of originals, remixes, and co-productions proving his ability to the ever-changing landscape of electronic music. The success and impact of his label Protocol Records in which he had a hand in producing "Right Now" by Rhianna, "It Should Be Easy" by Britany Spears, along with multiple collaborations with David Guetta... to name a few.

Joining Nicky will be Deorro. After more than a decade of developing his genre-blurring musical style, Los Angeles-born producer Erick Orrosquieta, known as Deorro, has become a worldwide-touring DJ, reputable songwriter and bona fide superstar producer. Deorro will hone in on the variety of styles that he's become known for, like Melbourne Bounce and Latin.

Andrew Moore, known as Kryoman, will also perform at The Dandelion. He has performed Syracuse before and no one forgets his performances. Miami based, but London born, Kryoman makes his presence known with 10 foot tall robots suits, equipped with high powered lights, smoke guns and high-definition LED mapping. His music techniques include trap and future house. Moore was a dancer at the main stage at Ultra Music Festival Miami, and toured with David Guetta, Steve Aoki, the Black Eyed Peas, and Akon.

Additional artists include the EC Twins, SVNF8, Tadeo Fernandez and Talia Eisset.

The EC Twins have been credited as two of the most influential figures in electronic dance music and thanks to their "British Invasion," played a large part in the explosion of Electronic Music in the USA. They began by performing in small clubs in Los Angeles and invested all of their finances into their music and performances. Their hard work paid off, turning a local fan base into an army of dedicated worldwide followers.

The scene's newest mysterious producer SVNF8 has been blowing listeners away with mind-altering techno soundscapes on his past few releases. After making his grand mau5trap debut with alluring single "Twin Flames," the masked musician is back on the highly-acclaimed imprint's release radar with dark but simultaneously uplifting fresh track, "Never Ever."

After placing his music on Lomotif app, SVNF8 saw near 4 million views.

"Lomotif's cutting edge technology and attention to detail is next level. From the editing tools, quality, simplicity, and fan interaction; it's a must for everyday media networking," said SVNF8.

Tadeo Fernandez and Talia Eisset are some of the most influential Electronic Dance Music influencers around. Tadeo has tracks that are achieving top charts and millions of plays, as well as the biggest electronic music, viral and top playlists. His singular style and energetic club and festival shows performed all over the world have helped to build a solid career and reputation. Talia is well recognized as an MTV star and actress, but also for her shows at festivals and clubs throughout the world. Playing in stages such as: Resistance by Ultra, Medusa Festival Mexico, Storage Festival, and a recent tour in Ibiza playing in the most iconic venues Pacha, Bora Bora and Carnero. Involved in DJing, producing, modeling and acting, Talia is always preparing to get better and better to give the best shows possible.

Along with plenty of food trucks, cold brews and wine... Dandelion will educate you. Being in the entertainment world, ZASH understands the importance of the arts on culture, quality of life, education and fueling the economy. "Oftentimes, arts programs are the first to be cut when budgets are lean," reminds Farnsworth. "We want to give back to this city by supporting arts programs to our youth."

Redhouse Arts Center is a professional, not-for-profit theater serving the community by providing leading and inclusive experiences through its theater and educational programs. In schools they reach thousands of students each day to engage them in learning through arts-based lessons.

"We are proud of our partnership with Syracuse City Schools and the impact we make on student success. Using the arts as a process rather than a product helps to engage students in a new way," said Samara Hannah, Redhouse Executive Director.

Redhouse also offers classes and camps during school breaks and produces a professional theatre season. Donations to support this program are accepted at Redhouse City Schools Program

ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation is an evolved network of synergetic companies working together to disrupt the media and entertainment industry as we know it today. One recent ZASH acquisition was Lomotif, a video editing app that competes with companies like TikTok. Lomotif is spearheading new technology to create and edit videos.

"Lomotif's biggest highlight is a patented tool that allows creators to edit and stitch together multiple clips," said Lomotif CEO and founder, Paul Yang. "But this does not mean the user needs to bring five different clips to create. The tool also has an evolving library that suggests clips based on any keyword you feed in, much like Google recommendations."

Lomotif recently struck a deal with Universal Music to license its library of music. Lomotif users now have access to thousands of songs by Universal Music Group artists, including Olivia Rodrigo, to use in their video clips.

Stop by the Lomo video booth for the chance to create a music video and upload it on the Lomo app. A&R Executives will review auditions and see if any potential artists have a chance to move forward with Lomo Records. Then step on the red carpet in front of the ZASH/Lomo step and repeat! Snap your pic and post on your page. The first 100 people to visit our tent at Dandelion will receive free ZASH merchandise. Can't make it to the event? The full 6 hours will be available to live stream also available on the Lomo app.

Visit and learn about another branch of our company Magnifi U. Magnifi U is an immersive, online education platform that helps you develop skills, nurture strengths, and live with purpose. Magnifi U offers courses online and because they are just launching a beta testing site... you can get their classes for a limited time for free! To learn more register at https://magnifiu.com/ , or stop by their tent on Oct. 2nd.

"This will be a festival like CNY has never seen before," said ZASH's Media Relations Specialist, Kimberly Rossi. "The stage, production, lights, C02 cannons, the artists and a few extra surprises will bring the whole Electronic Dance Music experience to heightened levels." SU students can enjoy an orange grove that will be a sectioned off area dedicated to SU students.

Dandelion will be hosted by none other than the Voice of Dance Music. For 24 years, the VODM has hosted Ultra Music Festival, the world's largest touring festival. His talents have been showcased in front of millions spanning over 3 decades, 75+ cities and 6 continents around the globe.

For more information on the event or to go to https://zash.global/dandelion

