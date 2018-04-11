Zasso Group AG opens Zasso France and Raises Further Equity Financing

BAAR, Switzerland, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zasso Group AG – a leading platform developer for electric weed management – today announced the constitution of Zasso France SAS, as well the completion of further equity financing across the group.

The newly found Zasso France SAS entity helps the group to further accelerate Zasso's expansion into this strategic market. Zasso France SAS will formalize local partnerships, conduct research projects with technical institutes, as well as disseminate its pioneering technology through public demonstrations.

"France represents one of the most promising marketplaces for Zasso, following government announcements to prohibit glyphosate in the short term. We are seeing significant demand from cities, farmers, and winemakers keen to adopt alternative non-chemical weed control solutions", said Benjamin Ergas, President of Zasso France SAS.

To support such development, Zasso closed an equity financing from existing Zasso shareholders, demonstrating their commitment to further development and growth of the Zasso Group AG.

"Using superior technology to achieve positive environmental impact is an exciting and important mission. We are proud to support the development of a solution that is clearly contributing to a healthier future, - the future of herbicide is digital" says Lucian Dietsche, Partner of GREEN Towers GmbH.

About Zasso Group AG

Zasso Group AG specializes in clean plant control technologies for agriculture, silviculture, home, traffic and urban areas. Zasso's methods target both the shoots and the even more critical roots of undesired plants systemically by employing advanced lightweight high-voltage methods. Our ground-breaking systems deliver efficient and robust solutions and add an innovative approach to the dwindling number of available methods for environmentally sympathetic plant control. Electroherb reshapes weed control and plant management for both current and future challenges.

