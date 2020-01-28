Zavation Facilitates 10,000+ Kyphoplasty Procedures in 2019 With Novel Curved Systems

Been awarded a patent for the novel CurvePlus all-in-one kyphoplasty system

Designed a new ergonomic instrument set debuting in March 2020 , and

, and Doubled kyphoplasty sales supporting over 10,000 procedures annually.

Zavation's market share and active surgeon base continue to expand given the curved platform's product efficacy, instrument upgrades, expansion into the interventional radiology and pain markets, and continued investment in research and development which will further enhance the offering.

"Our curved platforms are the best kyphoplasty systems on the market given the offerings are unipedicular and eliminate multiple steps as compared to the techniques of our competitors," said Brad Risher, President of Interventional Spine. "In fact, the CurvePlus is the only FDA-approved kyphoplasty system that allows for both the balloon and cement to be passed through the same curved NiTi needle. We're committed to offering innovative and differentiated products in conjunction with market leading customer service to best serve our surgeons and distribution network."

ABOUT ZAVATION MEDICAL PRODUCTS

Based in Flowood, MS, Zavation designs, engineers, and manufactures a portfolio of spinal hardware and biologics covering key areas including cervical, thoracolumbar, interbody fusion, interventional spine, and minimally invasive surgery. Founded in 2012, Zavation has experienced exceptional growth and created a national network of 150+ distributors across approximately 40 states. The Company has commercialized over 15 product families since inception, with approximately 10 additional novel products expected to launch over the next year. Zavation operates a 30,000 square-foot vertically integrated facility in Flowood, MS and a 14,000 square-foot facility in Tampa, FL. Through the Company's acquisition of PanMed, Zavation acquired a disruptive interventional spine portfolio focused on complex balloons, catheters, needles, and instrument kits used in minimally invasive procedures.

To learn more information about Zavation and the Company's suite of products, visit www.zavation.com.

SOURCE Zavation Medical Products

Related Links

http://www.zavation.com

