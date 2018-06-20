Zavation Medical Products Announces Brian K. Hutchison as Newest Member of its Board of Directors

Zavation Chairman and LVC Managing Partner Rick Rees stated, "My colleagues and I are excited to welcome Brian to the Zavation family. His extensive relationships and leadership experience building orthopedic and spine businesses, first at Stryker and then as CEO of RTI Surgical, will be an invaluable resource to our team. Ultimately, his relationships are a testament to his character, which makes him a great addition to the Board of Directors. We look forward to benefiting from his accomplished career within the orthopedics and spine industry."

"Brian has been in our shoes before and will serve as a valuable strategic resource as Zavation continues to grow," said Jeffrey Johnson, Founder and CEO of Zavation. "But, more importantly, Brian is a cultural fit who shares our vision and understands that our priority is providing excellent customer service and quality products."

Hutchison added, "I am delighted to join Zavation, a high growth and innovative spine company with a full-bag of products. I've admired Jeffrey and his team for many years, as they've managed remarkable growth without sacrificing customer service. I look forward to supplementing the team to further accelerate the Company's growth trajectory."

Hutchison brings 30 years of healthcare industry experience with him to Zavation. Most recently, Hutchison retired after serving 15 years as the Chief Executive Officer of RTI Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX). At RTI Surgical, he grew annual revenue from $55 million to $300 million, positioning the company as a leader in advanced biologic products. As CEO, Hutchison successfully merged RTI Surgical with Tutogen Medical in 2013 and subsequently acquired Pioneer Surgical Technologies. From 2014 to 2016, RTI Surgical was recognized as one of the fastest-growing spine companies in the world, with nearly 20% quarter-over-quarter growth.

Before RTI Surgical, Hutchison held various positions at Stryker Corporation, including serving as President of its Medical Division and Vice President of Worldwide Product Development and Distribution.

Hutchison currently serves on the Board of Directors of the University of Florida Research Foundation. He received a BBA with a focus in Accounting from Grand Valley State University in 1981 and attended Harvard Business School's Program for Management Development in 1995.

ABOUT ZAVATION MEDICAL PRODUCTS

Based in Jackson, MS, Zavation designs, engineers, and manufactures a portfolio of spinal hardware covering key areas including thoracolumbar, cervical, interbody fusion, minimally invasive surgery, and vertebral compression fractures. Founded in 2010 with its first sale in 2012, the Company has experienced exceptional growth and created a national network of over 200 distributors across approximately 40 states. Zavation has commercialized over 12 product families since inception, with 10 additional novel products expected to launch over the next year. The Company operates a 24,000 square foot vertically integrated manufacturing facility with 70 employees.

To learn more information about Zavation and its products, visit www.zavation.com

ABOUT LONGUEVUE CAPITAL

LongueVue Capital is a private equity firm focused on making situation-driven, value-oriented investments in lower middle market companies (up to $150 million in annual revenue) to support buy-outs, recapitalizations, acquisitions, and growth. LVC currently has $425 million under management across two funds. Since its formation in 2001, LVC has made successful investments in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, business services, transportation and logistics, energy services, and niche manufacturing. LVC is based in New Orleans with additional offices in New York and Salt Lake City. For more information, please visit www.lvcpartners.com.

