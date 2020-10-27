Zavation Medical Products, LLC., Named One of the Top Spine Device Solution Providers for 2020

MedTech Outlook names 10 companies annually that are at the forefront of industry impacting innovation within Spine Device. MedTech Outlook's article, "Innovative Products to Aid Surgeons in Treating Patients," stated, "Innovation and precision are two key factors that the team at Zavation swears by while designing and manufacturing each of these products. Not just that, the company seeks to continuously evolve and improve its offerings based on the surgeons' reviews and recommendations."

"We have welcomed suggestions from the healthcare professionals, who have been asking us to develop more minimally invasive products to improve surgery efficiency, and our full suite of new products have been developed with their input and a focus on MIS and surface technologies," said Jeffrey Johnson, Founder and CEO.

MedTech Outlook added, "However, what sets them apart from its competitors is the fact that Zavation develops and manufactures its products in-house. Even in the future, the company intends to continue introducing innovative products that help doctors in surgical procedures and further benefit their patients."

ABOUT ZAVATION MEDICAL PRODUCTS, LLC.

Based in Flowood, MS, Zavation designs, engineers, and manufactures a portfolio of spinal hardware and biologics covering key areas including cervical, thoracolumbar, interbody fusion, interventional spine, and minimally invasive surgery. Founded in 2012, Zavation has experienced exceptional growth and created a national network of 150+ distributors across 40 plus states. The Company has commercialized over 15 product families since inception. Zavation operates a 30,000 square foot vertically integrated facility in Flowood, MS and a 14,000 square foot facility in Tampa, FL. Through the PanMed transaction in 2018, the Company acquired a disruptive interventional spine portfolio. To learn more information about Zavation and the Company's suite of products, visit www.zavation.com.

SOURCE Zavation Medical Products, LLC.

