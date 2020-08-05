Zavodnick, Zavodnick & Lasky, LLC in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Launches New Website

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zavodnick, Zavodnick & Lasky, LLC has officially launched its new website in order to better serve its clients and keep up with current design standards. As the premier personal injury law firm in Philadelphia, PA, Zavodnick, Zavodnick & Lasky, LLC required a cutting-edge website to showcase the firm's strengths and tremendous results.

The new website incorporates state-of-the-art design techniques meant to improve site navigation for the users. The new website design also adapts to fit all mobile devices in addition to laptops and desktop computers. This will provide a seamless experience to mobile users as the mobile website provides full functionality and great visuals even on compact devices. Contact Zavodnick, Zavodnick & Lasky, LLC if you need the assistance of a top-rated personal injury attorney.

About Zavodnick, Zavodnick & Lasky, LLC:

Zavodnick, Zavodnick & Lasky, LLC is one of the top personal injury and workers' compensation firms in Philadelphia, PA. With over 80 years of combined experience, the firm's partners have handled some of the toughest injury and accident cases in Pennsylvania.

According to Ryan Zavodnick, the firm's mission is to "treat each client like family and get them the maximum compensation possible." Partner Todd Lasky agrees, "We're a family firm, and our clients always tell us that they appreciate the time we spend getting to know them."

The personal injury team at Zavodnick, Zavodnick & Lasky, LLC has secured millions of dollars in compensation for their clients. They handle all personal injury practice areas including car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, wrongful death and workers' comp claims. Contact Zavodnick, Zavodnick & Lasky, LLC if you need the assistance of an experienced Philadelphia personal injury lawyer.

The attorneys at Zavodnick, Zavodnick & Lasky, LLC believe that everyone should have access to quality legal representation. As such, they offer their services on contingency.

Accident victims in the Philadelphia area can schedule an in-office or virtual meeting. We're also available to meet you at your home or hospital.

