zavvie Launches first nationwide "Verified Buyer Map"

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charting nearly two dozen iBuyer, bridge, and institutional home purchasing firms in 132 markets across the U.S., real estate technology provider zavvie announced today it is launching the first nationwide "Verified Buyer Map."

With the first nationwide "Verified Buyer Map," real estate technology provider zavvie is demonstrating the wide availability of new selling options, including iBuyer and Bridge solutions, alternatives to listing on the open market.

"There is a misconception that sophisticated, consumer-friendly home purchasing firms are making instant cash offers are only available in a few markets around the country," said Lane Hornung, CEO and co-founder of zavvie. "The fact is that cash offers are available practically everywhere." However, homeowners who are interested in learning more about these fast, convenient home sale options don't always know where to turn — which presents an opportunity for local real estate agents and brokers.

Now with the first nationwide "Verified Buyer Map," real estate technology provider zavvie is demonstrating the wide availability of new selling options, alternatives to listing on the open market. The map is available at zavvie.com and charts nearly two dozen iBuyer, bridge and institutional home purchasing firms in 132 markets across the nation.

zavvie, the first end-to-end real estate brokerage platform offering a full spectrum of selling solutions, has partnered with leading brokerages in 40 different states to create the map. According to Hornung, zavvie initially crafted the map as "an internal tool to keep track of where all the various buyers we work with are operating."

"By putting the Verified Buyer Map on our website, we aim to bring attention to the emergence of the new types of institutional buyers offering solutions that can be a good fit for a wide range of home sellers," Hornung explained.

The Verified Buyers on the map include:

Bridge buyers that enable sellers to buy a new home before selling their current house on the open market

National retail iBuyers

Institutional buyers specializing in the purchase of properties needing renovation

All buyers on the map have been individually verified by zavvie as reliable options for home sellers seeking alternatives to listing on the open market. Compared with traditional open-market listings, zavvie notes that these mapped buyers can often be more flexible with their offers, providing sellers with faster, more certain, more convenient, and safer home sale options.

Hornung notes that the rapid growth of new buyers as an alternative to traditional listing was the impetus for creating the Verified Buyer Map. For example, the "buy before you sell" bridge programs expanded significantly in 2020 and are now available in all 50 states. iBuyers are currently operating in 34 market areas, and other institutional buyers cover practically every major real estate market across the country.

Hornung added, "We believe sellers should be able to access all their options easily and that it is the agent's role to represent the seller, regardless of which form of selling they choose. That's why we call zavvie an 'All Options' platform."

zavvie notes that demand for its All Options platform isn't limited to the most active iBuyer markets such as Phoenix, Raleigh and Atlanta. In fact, zavvie has received the most interest in the past several months from Ohio brokerages serving markets where iBuyers aren't present and haven't announced plans to enter.

"What that tells us is that sellers in those markets are asking their agents about the new ways of selling," said Hornung, "and brokerages are transmitting that demand signal to us. Brokerages are using our platform to turn homeowners into sellers."

Using the zavvie platform, agents with zavvie partner brokerages can quickly advise their clients about selling to any verified buyers and can efficiently request offers on their behalf. When doing so, the agent earns a standard commission and preserves their relationship with the client.

"We are adding new Verified Buyers quickly in response to demand from our partner brokerages," Hornung said. "We're certainly interested in connecting with other entities that are actively purchasing properties, even in small markets."

About zavvie

zavvie is a technology company that empowers the modern agent by making it easy to provide all selling options: iBuyer, bridge, and open market through our proprietary Offer Optimizer™ Suite. zavvie gives top brokerages and agents all they need to thrive in today's evolving real estate landscape: easy to use tools, technology, training, marketing, and strategy. Discover more at zavvie.com.

Media contact:

Kevin Hawkins | zavvie

206-866-1220 - [email protected]

Related Images

zavvie-verified-buyer-map.png

zavvie Verified Buyer Map

With the first nationwide "Verified Buyer Map," real estate technology provider zavvie is demonstrating the wide availability of new selling options, including iBuyer and Bridge solutions, alternatives to listing on the open market.

zavvie-launches-first-nationwide.png

zavvie Launches first nationwide "Verified Buyer Map"

Charting nearly two-dozen iBuyer, bridge, and institutional home purchasing firms in 132 markets across the U.S., real estate technology provider zavvie announced today it is launching the first nationwide "Verified Buyer Map."

lane-hornung-ceo-and-co-founder-of.jpg

Lane Hornung, CEO and co-founder of zavvie

Lane Hornung is CEO and co-founder of real estate technology provider zavvie, empowering the modern agent by making it easy to provide all selling options: iBuyer, bridge, and open market through zavvie's proprietary Offer Optimizer™ Suite.

Related Links

zavvie | Complete Brokerage Selling Solutions Platform

NEW: zavvie Verified Buyers Map

SOURCE zavvie