zavvie Teams With JPAR to Introduce First Nationwide All Seller Options Platform

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. & Associates REALTORS® (JPAR) is teaming with zavvie to introduce Sure Sale, the first nationwide all seller options platform. America's fastest-growing 100% commission real estate brokerage and franchise, JPAR is one of the largest brokerages in the U.S. with more than 3,000 agents in over 50 locations.

JP Piccinini is Founder of JP & Associates REALTORS and CEO of Vesuvius Holdings.

JPAR Sure Sale helps agents engage clients with all the newest selling options, including a buy-before-you-sell option from Bridge providers (JPAR Trades), instant offers from iBuyers (JPAR Instant Offers), as well as a traditional Open Market offer (JPAR List).

"If you are a homeowner, you can get multiple offers on your home with the push of a button," said JP Piccinini, Founder of JP & Associates REALTORS® and CEO of Vesuvius Holdings. "Most importantly, you get a trusted JPAR agent to help you compare all of your selling options, even if you choose an iBuyer offer or decide not to sell."

"At JPAR we believe that every homeowner deserves all available options to sell their home and excellent representation no matter what option they choose. JPAR Sure Sale ensures the client receives both in one easy to use platform," said Derek Taylor, Vice President of Technology of JP & Associates REALTORS®.

Powered by zavvie, JPAR Sure Sale offers three major options for sellers. JPAR Lists helps homeowners sell on the open market, often resulting in the seller's highest sales price and net proceeds. JPAR Instant Offers helps homeowners with properties in good condition within a targeted price range get an all-cash offer from an iBuyer. JPAR Trades is a modern "Bridge" program to enable a homeowner to buy their next home before selling and moving out of their current house when they are ready.

"JPAR hits a home run with Sure Sale," said Lane Hornung, zavvie co-founder and CEO, in a nod to JPAR's new video commercial. "They truly are changing the game, and the winners are homeowners who will have more options to sell than ever before."

"The biggest challenge for real estate today is inventory and JPAR Trades helps homeowners who are stuck. It allows you to buy your new home before you sell your current one, bridging a gap that keeps so many homeowners from selling today. And with a JPAR real estate pro at the center of every option, consumers can't lose," added Hornung.

"Sure Sale is the perfect marriage of technology and customer support that really gets you more listings," said Justin Tracy, Chief Technology Officer of Vesuvius Holdings.

More details about JPAR Sure Sale are here or at jpar.com.

About JP & Associates REALTORS® (JPAR)

At JP & Associates REALTORS®, we've built a company that focuses on putting agents first. Opening in 2011, JPAR is taking the real estate industry by storm and JPAR Franchising has earned accolades such as Top 10 Hottest Franchise (according to Inc.), a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree (2020: #1441), and the Fastest-Growing 100% Commission Brokerage and Franchise in the USA (according to Real Trends 500). Since offering franchise services in 2018, JPAR has expanded to 19 states.

JPAR has franchises across Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. JPAR is expanding nationwide and offers franchising opportunities for entrepreneurial real estate professionals. To inquire about franchising or to learn more, visit www.jpar.com.

About zavvie

zavvie is a technology company that connects agents and homeowners by providing all selling options: iBuyer, Bridge, and Open Market through Offer Optimizer™, a brokerage solution. zavvie gives top brokerages and agents all they need to thrive by serving their clients in today's evolving real estate landscape: easy to use tools, technology, training, marketing, and strategy. Discover more at zavvie.com.

