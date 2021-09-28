Zaxby's and American Red Cross team up to drive blood donor turnout in October

ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxby's , the premium QSR known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, is partnering with the American Red Cross for an October-long initiative to drive blood donor turnout. Zaxby's will encourage people to give up their lunch breaks, roll up their sleeves and donate blood for a free Signature Sandwich.

“We want to help alleviate the acute nationwide shortage of blood donations the Red Cross is currently experiencing,” said Zaxby’s CEO Zach McLeroy. “As a thank you to folks who give up their lunch break to donate blood, we’ll treat them to an award-winning Signature Sandwich on us.”

The Signature Sandwich features a double hand-breaded fillet, with three thick-sliced, crinkle-cut pickle chips served on a buttery toasted, split-top potato bun with a choice of Zax Sauce or Spicy Zax Sauce. Donors can redeem the free Signature Sandwich by clicking the link included in the American Red Cross "thanks for donating" email. For donors who do not have a Zaxby's nearby, the Red Cross will honor each donation with a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a dramatic decrease in blood donations, depleting supplies across the country. Zaxby's aims to help the American Red Cross address the national blood shortage by motivating people to take time out of their day to donate blood. This only takes about one hour from start to finish, exactly the time it usually takes to enjoy lunch.

"Only 3 out of 100 Americans donate blood, yet every two seconds, someone needs it. We continue to have an ongoing, critical need for blood," says Darren Irby, Executive Director of Marketing for the American Red Cross. "In recent months, we have sent 12% more blood products to hospitals to help patients in need. Together with Zaxby's, we're encouraging people across the country to give blood and help save a life."

Those interested in donating blood may visit redcross.org to schedule an appointment.

