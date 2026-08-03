ZAXBYS® AND ROB RAUSCH BRING AN ICONIC SOUTHERN FLAVOR TO FANS NATIONWIDE WITH LIMITED DROP OF ALABAMA WHITE BBQ SAUCE

Zaxbys Alabama White BBQ Sauce is more than a southern staple; it's the taste of home. While the new limited-edition sauce will be available at locations nationwide, it's only right that Zaxbys called on Alabama native, reality-TV icon, and OG Zaxbys fan Rob Rausch to pay homage to its birthplace.

Rob's been around the world the past year, but this summer he's back home in the place where he got his sauce. From working his first job behind the register at his local Florence, AL Zaxbys to frequently namedropping his beloved Kickin Chicken Sandwich, Rob's connection to Zaxbys goes way back. No one knows that sauce just hits harder at home quite like Rob and Zaxbys, and the two are finally teaming up to deliver Alabama White BBQ Sauce to fans nationwide.

"Alabama White BBQ isn't just a sauce, it represents our state's barbecue heritage," said Rausch. "Everyone has a recipe they swear by, so I don't say this lightly: Zaxbys absolutely nailed it. They stayed true to what makes Alabama White BBQ Sauce so iconic while making it the perfect pairing for their Chicken Fingerz™."

Inspired by the sauce Alabama is famous for, this limited-edition sauce offering delivers nostalgia in every bite, bringing southern comfort and bold flavor to Zaxbys fans nationwide. Guests can get their hands on Zaxbys Alabama White BBQ Sauce beginning Tuesday, August 4, at participating Zaxbys locations nationwide or through the Zaxbys app. If you're from Bama, you get it. If you're not, now is your chance to get it while you can because once this limited batch is gone, it's gone.

"As a brand with southern roots, it was only a matter of time before we introduced Alabama White BBQ Sauce. But this wasn't just about adding another sauce. We knew we needed to get it right for the people who know it best," said Chief Marketing Officer at Zaxbys Patrick Schwing. "We developed and tasted hundreds of recipes before landing on one we believed was truly worthy of the name. The result is a rich, tangy sauce that's authentic, packed with flavor, and one we think even the most discerning southern barbecue fans will appreciate."

To be the first to know what else Zaxbys has in the fryer, fans can become Zax Rewardz members by simply downloading the Zaxbys app on Google Play or the App Store. Get Alabama White BBQ Sauce while supplies last by picking up yours at your nearest Zaxbys location, online at zaxbys.com or through the Zaxbys app.

About Zaxbys

Founded in 1990, Zaxbys® is committed to serving delicious Chicken Fingerz™, Zalads®, wings, and signature sauces with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. In 2025, Zaxbys was recognized as Transformational Brand of the Year by QSR Magazine. Zaxbys has over 1,000 locations in 24 states and is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

Media Contact:

Brooke Defrin

HUNTER PR on behalf of Zaxbys

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Zaxbys Franchising LLC