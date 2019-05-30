Zaxby's announces promotional partnership with Sony Pictures for 'Men in Black™: International'

"We're thrilled to team up with Sony Pictures for 'Men in Black: International' and offer unique menu items that bring the movie experience into our restaurants," said Zaxby's Chief Marketing Officer Joel Bulger. "This is the second of a series of three major motion picture promotional partnerships aimed at growing our national brand awareness as we open more locations in new markets."

The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization. Inspired by the movie, Zaxby's has added out-of-this-world Cosmic Chocolate Cookies and a unique, bright green citrus flavored Coca-Cola Freestyle drink to its menu which currently offers several blackened, grilled chicken choices.

The Cajun Club Sandwich Meal features a blackened, grilled chicken fillet with American cheese, bacon, Ranch sauce, lettuce and tomatoes served on a buttery, toasted potato bun. Zaxby's custom blackened seasoning is a blend of paprika, chili, black and white peppers, basil, oregano and thyme. The meal is served with seasoned Crinkle Fries and a 22-ounce beverage.

The Blackened Blue Zalad is created with freshly chopped lettuces and topped with a blackened, grilled chicken fillet, blue cheese crumbles, Roma tomatoes and crispy fried onions. The Zalad is served with Texas Toast and a choice of dressing.

The Coca-Cola Mello Yello Unidentified Fizzy Object Freestyle drink is a limited time beverage offering. This flavorful, carbonated beverage is offered in regular and lite versions. Baked fresh daily, the Cosmic Chocolate Cookie is a chocolate cookie made with both chocolate chips and green candy-coated chocolates. It pairs perfectly with Zaxby's signature drink for an otherworldly summer treat.

"Zaxby's is a great promotional partner for 'Men in Black: International.' They have a broad family audience which matched our wide-reaching fan base and they share our passion for great creative," said Jeffrey Godsick, executive vice president of brand management and global partnerships for Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group.

These Men in Black-themed menu items are available until July 28 at participating locations while supplies last.

About Zaxby's

Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

About Men in Black™: International

The film is directed by F. Gary Gray, and written by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, based on the Malibu Comic by Lowell Cunningham. Produced by Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald. Executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Edward Cheng, Howard Chen, E. Bennett Walsh, Riyoko Tanaka, David Beaubaire and Barry Sonnenfeld. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rebecca Ferguson, Rafe Spall, Laurent Bourgeois & Larry Bourgeois, with Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., which is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html.

