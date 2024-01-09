Zaxby's Asian Zensation Zalad™ and hand-rolled Egg Rolls are back

News provided by

Zaxby's

09 Jan, 2024, 08:43 ET

Fan-favorite LTO returns with spicy sidekick for extra sauciness

ATHENS, Ga., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucy chicken chain Zaxby's® is bringing back its fan-favorite Asian Zensation Zalad™ and hand-rolled Egg Rolls for a limited time only.* The flavorful Zalad features Zaxby's famous fried Chicken Fingerz™ or grilled chicken on freshly tossed mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, and crispy wonton strips, topped with Asian slaw and drizzled with a honey sesame Teriyaki glaze starting at $9.95. The Asian Zensation Zalad is served with citrus vinaigrette dressing plus Zaxby's hand-rolled Veggie Egg Roll. Zaxby's customers can also get two Egg Rolls as a stand-alone side, paired with Sweet & Spicy dipping sauce for just $3.00.

Continue Reading
Zaxby’s® is bringing back its fan-favorite Asian Zensation Zalad™ and hand-rolled Egg Rolls for a limited time only.
Zaxby’s® is bringing back its fan-favorite Asian Zensation Zalad™ and hand-rolled Egg Rolls for a limited time only.

"The Asian Zensation Zalad is one of our top requested seasonal menu items from Zaxby's fans," said Patrick Schwing, Zaxby's chief marketing and strategy officer. "Customers can enjoy our signature crispy Chicken Fingerz on delicious fresh greens, topped with bold Asian-inspired flavors, and paired with our hand-rolled Egg Rolls–making our Zensation Zalad unlike any ordinary salad. It's a Zalad."

Zaxby's Asian Zensation Zalad brings bold flavors front and center with tender cuts of chicken marinated for more than 12 hours in Zaxby's signature marinade. Zaxby's honey sesame Teriyaki glaze is made with soy sauce, fresh ginger, fresh garlic, honey, and brown sugar. The authentic wonton strips have a delightfully crisp texture, and the crunchy Asian slaw is steeped in tangy citrus vinaigrette, made with fruity orange, sweet pineapple, and rich notes of ginger and sesame.

Again this year, Zaxby's is also offering its infamous Egg Roll as a stand-alone side to complement any of its mouthwatering menu items. Zaxby's Egg Roll is hand rolled in a crispy wonton wrapper, filled with shredded cabbage, carrots, green onion and seasoning. It's served with Zaxby's signature Sweet & Spicy sauce, one of twelve sauces in Zaxby's portfolio.

"Last year, we literally ran out of Egg Rolls from an overwhelmingly positive response from our customers. We're advising our guests to come early and often to get them while they last," Schwing added.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 8, through Sunday, Jan. 14, Zaxby's will offer double Zax Rewardz® points on orders of the Asian Zensation Zalad when ordering through the Zax Rewardz account online, in-app or with the QR code scans at registers in restaurants.** To earn double rewards, join Zax Rewardz by downloading the Zaxby's app on Google Play or the App Store or sign up online at zaxbys.com/rewards.

*Zaxby's Asian Zensation Zalad and Egg Roll are available at participating locations while supplies last.

**Offer valid for Zax Rewardz members only. Points will be added to the account within 72 hours of eligible purchase. Valid from 1/8/24 - 1/14/24. Zax Rewardz members can see full offer terms in their account on the Zaxby's app and can visit https://zaxbys.com/legal/terms-of-use/ for Zax Rewardz program terms.

About Zaxby's
Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches, and salads with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxby's iconic Fried Pickles were selected to USA Today's 2023 10Best Fast Food Sides List. Zaxby's has over 930 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

Media Contact:
Jacob Teetzmann
Tombras
+1.423.494.3673
[email protected]

SOURCE Zaxby's

Also from this source

Zaxby's celebrates the season with Zax Rewardz offers through December

Zaxby's celebrates the season with Zax Rewardz offers through December

Saucy chicken chain Zaxby's® is celebrating the season with in-app offers in time for the holidays. Through the month of December, the brand is...
Zaxby's celebrates Halloween with Boneless Wings Meal BOGO offer

Zaxby's celebrates Halloween with Boneless Wings Meal BOGO offer

Saucy chicken chain Zaxby's® is celebrating Halloween with a special "Buy One, Get One Free" offer for a Boneless Wings Meal tossed in one of Zaxby's ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Retail

Image1

Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.