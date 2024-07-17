Zaxbys® Brings its Signature Sauces to Flavor-Craving Customers This Summer

Beloved Southern quick-service restaurant known for its bold sauces and hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz launches its classic sauces for consumers to purchase at local and national retailers

ATLANTA, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, saucy chicken chain Zaxbys is bringing its legendary sauces to retail customers nationwide. Known for its famous Chicken Fingerz™ and signature sauces, Zaxbys' new product line meets the demand of flavor-craving consumers with three bottled fan-favorite sauces including: Zax Sauce®, Spicy Zax Sauce® and Tongue Torch® Sauce now available for customers to dip, dunk and drizzle with any meal from the comfort of their homes.

Zaxbys has always encouraged fans to be bold and original, a dedication that has fueled its growth and defined its restaurant heritage for over 30 years. Now, consumers can experience Zaxbys' iconic sauces on the go or at home nationwide. Even longtime fans who may no longer live near a Zaxbys restaurant can now savor the same irresistible taste from afar, ensuring they never have to be bland again.

"Sauce has been woven into the fabric of Zaxbys since 1990, and just like our delicious chicken, customers can't get enough of our signature sauces," said Patrick Schwing, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Zaxbys. "Our partnership with Litehouse for the retail development of our acclaimed saucefolio will help us reach a new group of consumers, and our current fans, in grocery store aisles and online retailers. Zaxbys fans will soon have a new way to enjoy our famous sauces at home to upgrade their everyday meals and spice things up."

Just in time for summer, Zaxbys' new sauces are hitting shelves at Southeast grocery stores, including Walmart, Kroger, Winn Dixie, and online via Amazon to pack a flavorful punch in consumers' favorite dishes. The product lineup will include 16-oz plastic bottles of Zaxbys' bold and zesty classics:

A recipe so secret, it's locked in a vault (literally). The legendary Zax Sauce® is a creamy, tangy sauce with a blend of signature spices. Spicy Zax Sauce®: Spicy Zax Sauce® is a twist on the famous Zax Sauce with some added heat. Can you handle it?

Spicy Zax Sauce® is a twist on the famous Zax Sauce with some added heat. Can you handle it? Tongue Torch® Sauce: With aged peppers, garlic and mustard seeds, Tongue Torch® Sauce has become an instant fan favorite.

Consumers can keep it saucy with the new Zaxbys sauce lineup beginning July 2024. Zaxbys sauces will be available regionally across the United States in the South and Southeast in the shelf-stable sauce aisle in grocery stores, Walmart, Kroger, Winn Dixie, and on Amazon.com for a suggested retail price of $4.48 - $4.98. For more information, visit https://www.zaxbys.com/.

Founded in 1990, Zaxbys® is committed to serving delicious Chicken Fingerz™, Zalads®, wings, and signature sauces with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxbys has 950 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

