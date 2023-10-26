In-app deal is valid Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 31 via Zax Rewardz

ATHENS, Ga., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucy chicken chain Zaxby's ® is celebrating Halloween with a special "Buy One, Get One Free" offer for a Boneless Wings Meal tossed in one of Zaxby's eight signature sauces. The offer is valid on Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, via the Zaxby's app.

Zaxby’s celebrates Halloween with Boneless Wings Meal BOGO offer. In-app deal is valid Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, via Zax Rewardz.

"This Halloween we're rewarding our loyal Zax Rewardz® members with a free Boneless Wings Meal when you buy one, so you can enjoy twice the flavor," said Patrick Schwing, chief marketing and strategy officer at Zaxby's. "From our Sweet and Spicy to Tongue Torch® for those that appreciate a little more heat with their wings, there's a sauce option for everyone."

Starting at $7.89, Zaxby's Boneless Wings Meal features five tender, tasty boneless wings tossed in one of eight different sauces and is served with Texas Toast, crinkle fries and ranch sauce. Prices may vary by location.

The offer is valid for Zax Rewardz members only and can be redeemed by ordering ahead through the app, online or in store. Users must be logged into their account when redeeming the offer and add at least two Boneless Wings Meals to the order before applying the reward to receive one Boneless Wings Meal free. The amount of one Boneless Wings Meal will be deducted when checking out or completing the order at the store. The offer is unique to each user and available while supplies last. Valid 10/30/23 - 10/31/23 only. Zax Rewards members can see full offer terms in their account on the Zaxby's app and can visit zaxbys.com/legal/terms-of-use/ for Zax Rewardz program terms.

To join Zax Rewardz and start earning points immediately, customers can sign up online at zaxbys.com/rewards , or download the app on Google Play or the App Store . Zaxby's point-based catalog of rewards allows users to turn earned points into flavor-packed freebies. Every $1 earns 10 points, which accumulate into a choice of free menu items and select dollars-off rewards. Guests can also order ahead for pickup or delivery using the Zaxby's app.

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxby's iconic Fried Pickles were selected to USA Today's 2023 10Best Fast Food Sides List . Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

Media Contact:

Jacob Teetzmann

Tombras

+1.423.494.3673

[email protected]

SOURCE Zaxby's