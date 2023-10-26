Zaxby's celebrates Halloween with Boneless Wings Meal BOGO offer

News provided by

Zaxby's

26 Oct, 2023, 09:03 ET

In-app deal is valid Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 31 via Zax Rewardz

ATHENS, Ga., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucy chicken chain Zaxby's® is celebrating Halloween with a special "Buy One, Get One Free" offer for a Boneless Wings Meal tossed in one of Zaxby's eight signature sauces. The offer is valid on Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, via the Zaxby's app.

Continue Reading
Zaxby’s celebrates Halloween with Boneless Wings Meal BOGO offer. In-app deal is valid Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, via Zax Rewardz.
Zaxby’s celebrates Halloween with Boneless Wings Meal BOGO offer. In-app deal is valid Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, via Zax Rewardz.

"This Halloween we're rewarding our loyal Zax Rewardz® members with a free Boneless Wings Meal when you buy one, so you can enjoy twice the flavor," said Patrick Schwing, chief marketing and strategy officer at Zaxby's. "From our Sweet and Spicy to Tongue Torch® for those that appreciate a little more heat with their wings, there's a sauce option for everyone."

Starting at $7.89, Zaxby's Boneless Wings Meal features five tender, tasty boneless wings tossed in one of eight different sauces and is served with Texas Toast, crinkle fries and ranch sauce. Prices may vary by location.

The offer is valid for Zax Rewardz members only and can be redeemed by ordering ahead through the app, online or in store. Users must be logged into their account when redeeming the offer and add at least two Boneless Wings Meals to the order before applying the reward to receive one Boneless Wings Meal free. The amount of one Boneless Wings Meal will be deducted when checking out or completing the order at the store. The offer is unique to each user and available while supplies last. Valid 10/30/23 - 10/31/23 only. Zax Rewards members can see full offer terms in their account on the Zaxby's app and can visit zaxbys.com/legal/terms-of-use/ for Zax Rewardz program terms.

To join Zax Rewardz and start earning points immediately, customers can sign up online at zaxbys.com/rewards, or download the app on Google Play or the App Store. Zaxby's point-based catalog of rewards allows users to turn earned points into flavor-packed freebies. Every $1 earns 10 points, which accumulate into a choice of free menu items and select dollars-off rewards. Guests can also order ahead for pickup or delivery using the Zaxby's app.

About Zaxby's
Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxby's iconic Fried Pickles were selected to USA Today's 2023 10Best Fast Food Sides List. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

Media Contact:
Jacob Teetzmann
Tombras
+1.423.494.3673
[email protected]

SOURCE Zaxby's

Also from this source

Zaxby's Trolls Entire City of Philadelphia in Campaign Starring Dolph Lundgren for New Fried Chicken Philly Sandwich

Zaxby's Trolls Entire City of Philadelphia in Campaign Starring Dolph Lundgren for New Fried Chicken Philly Sandwich

Saucy Southern chicken restaurant Zaxby's® is putting its own spin on an all-time classic: the Philly cheesesteak. For their Philly, Zaxby's is...
Zaxby's auctions off first-ever bottle of Zax Sauce to celebrate 'Saucetember'

Zaxby's auctions off first-ever bottle of Zax Sauce to celebrate 'Saucetember'

Saucy chicken chain Zaxby's® is making history during Saucetember™, its annual celebration of all things saucy, by auctioning a single bottle of Zax...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.