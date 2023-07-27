Zaxby's celebrates National Chicken Wing Day with free bone-in wings

Zaxby's

27 Jul, 2023, 15:24 ET

BOGO offer is valid Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 via Zax Rewardz

ATHENS, Ga., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucy chicken chain Zaxby's® is celebrating National Chicken Wing Day with a special "Buy One, Get One" offer for an order of 10 Traditional Wings—classic bone-in wings tossed in one of Zaxby's eight signature sauces and served with a side of Ranch dressing. The offer is valid on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29, 2023, via the Zaxby's app. Zaxby's 10 Traditional Wings start at $12.99. Prices may vary by location.

"This National Chicken Wing Day we're doubling down with a BOGO, so you can share the saucy," said Patrick Schwing, chief marketing and strategy officer at Zaxby's. "With an order of 10 Traditional Wings from Zaxby's this Friday and Saturday, you can enjoy twice the flavor with an additional order for free."

The offer is valid for Zax Rewardz™ members only and can be redeemed by ordering ahead through the app or online. Users must be logged into their account when redeeming the offer and place a purchase of at least two orders of 10 Traditional Wings before the Reward is applied to receive one free order. The amount of one order of 10 Traditional Wings will be deducted when the online checkout is complete. The offer is unique to each user and available while supplies last. It is only valid on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29, 2023. Zax Rewardz members can see full offer terms in their account on the Zaxby's app.

To join Zax Rewardz and start earning points immediately, customers can sign up online at zaxbys.com/rewards, or download the app on Google Play or the App Store. Zaxby's point-based catalog of rewards allows users to turn earned points into flavor-packed freebies. Every $1 earns 10 points, which accumulate into a choice of free menu items and select dollars-off rewards. Guests can also order ahead for pickup or delivery using the Zaxby's app. For full Zax Rewardz program terms visit zaxbys.com/legal/terms-of-use

"From our original, famous Zax Sauce® to Tongue Torch® for those that appreciate a little more heat with their wings, there's an option for everyone," Schwing added.

About Zaxby's
Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxby's iconic Signature Sandwich received Thrillist's Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich for two consecutive years. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

