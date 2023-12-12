Zaxby's celebrates the season with Zax Rewardz offers through December

Zaxby's

12 Dec, 2023, 09:34 ET

In-app deals include BOGO Chicken Philly, free Loaded Fries and $10-off reward

ATHENS, Ga., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucy chicken chain Zaxby's® is celebrating the season with in-app offers in time for the holidays. Through the month of December, the brand is rewarding Zax Rewardz® members with a special "Buy One, Get One Free" offer on the popular Chicken Philly sandwich, a FREE order of the fan-favorite Loaded Fries with a purchase of $15 or more, and a $10-off reward with any purchase of $40 or more.

"It's the season of giving, and we're getting in the holiday spirit by rewarding our Zax Rewardz® members," said Patrick Schwing, chief marketing and strategy officer at Zaxby's. "Celebrate with our new Chicken Philly, Chicken Parm Loaded Fries or $10 off your purchase of $40, perfect for making you the hero of any holiday pot luck."

Guests can enjoy a Buy One, Get One FREE Chicken Philly sandwich* through Sunday, Dec. 17. Zaxby's Chicken Philly features the brand's signature fried or grilled chicken, savory garlic aioli and a combination of melted American cheese, grilled peppers and onions served on a toasted hoagie roll.

From Monday, Dec. 18 through Sunday, Dec. 31, Zaxby's will offer an order of FREE Loaded Fries with the purchase of $15 or more* when ordering through the app or online. The deal is redeemable for the Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries or the new limited-time available Chicken Parm Loaded Fries.

Zax Rewardz members can also enjoy a $10 off reward for purchases of $40 or more* on one order of any size from now until Sunday, Dec. 31.

*Offers are valid for Zax Rewardz members only and can be redeemed by ordering ahead through the app or online. Users must be logged into their accounts when redeeming each offer. The offers are unique to each user and available while supplies last. Zax Rewardz members can see full terms for each offer in their account on the Zaxby's app and can visit zaxbys.com/legal/terms-of-use/ for Zax Rewardz program terms.

To join Zax Rewardz and start earning points immediately, customers can sign up online at zaxbys.com/rewards, or download the app on Google Play or the App Store.

About Zaxby's
Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxby's iconic Fried Pickles were selected to USA Today's 2023 10Best Fast Food Sides List. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

Media Contact:
Jacob Teetzmann
Tombras
+1.423.494.3673
jteetzmann@tombras.com

SOURCE Zaxby's

