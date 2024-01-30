Zaxby's doubles down for Big Game with BOGO Boneless Wings Offer

In-app deal is valid Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb. 11 via Zax Rewardz

ATHENS, Ga., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucy chicken chain Zaxby's® is celebrating the Big Game weekend with a special "Buy One, Get One Free" offer on 10 Boneless Wings tossed in one of Zaxby's eight signature sauces. Starting at $9.69, this two-for-one in-app and online deal will make Zaxby's guests' the quarterback of any game day party. The offer is valid Saturday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 11 via Zax Rewardz® while supplies last.*

"Football fans everywhere can agree Zaxby's boneless wings are the ultimate tailgate addition," said Patrick Schwing, chief marketing and strategy officer. "Regardless of which team you cheer for, our BOGO boneless wings offer will ensure fans score big on game day."

Arguably, the biggest day of the year for chicken wing fans, industry experts expect a billion wings will be consumed during the Big Game. Zaxby's offers guests the option to enjoy its signature Boneless Wings, made with all-white breast meat tossed in a choice of eight iconic sauces—Nuclear, Tongue Torch®, Buffalo Garlic Blaze Hot Honey Mustard, Sweet & Spicy, Wimpy™, BBQ, and Teriyaki—served with Zaxby's creamy buttermilk Ranch sauce.

To take advantage of the BOGO Boneless Wings offer, download the Zaxby's app on Google Play or the App Store, create an account, and add at least two orders of the 10 ct. Boneless Wings to your cart to receive one order of Boneless Wings for free.** The reward will be applied at checkout.

If your tailgate party calls for more than just wings, Zaxby's also features an array of party platters and shareables, including its Chicken Fingerz™ Platter, Boneless Wings Platter, or, for the indecisive, the Chicken Fingerz and Boneless Wings Zampler Platter. Pairing any signature platters with its famous Fried Pickles, Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries, and limited-time Veggie Egg Rolls—is the perfect game-day call for hungry fans.

*Prices may vary by location.

**Offer valid for Zax Rewardz members only. Purchase must include at least two (2) 10 Count Boneless Wings (before Reward is applied) to receive one (1) free 10 Count Boneless Wings. One offer per person/device. While supplies last. Valid for online orders only between 2/10/24 - 2/11/24. See full offer terms in your account on the Zaxby's app. Visit https://www.zaxbys.com/legal/terms-of-use#zax-rewardz-loyalty-program for Zax Rewardz program terms. ©2024 Zaxby's SPE Franchisor LLC.

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's® is committed to serving delicious Chicken Fingerz™, Zalads®, wings, and signature sauces with southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxby's iconic Fried Pickles were recognized in USA Today's 2023 10Best Fast Food Sides List. Zaxby's has over 930 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

