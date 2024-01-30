Zaxby's doubles down for Big Game with BOGO Boneless Wings Offer

News provided by

Zaxby's

30 Jan, 2024, 08:57 ET

In-app deal is valid Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb. 11 via Zax Rewardz

ATHENS, Ga., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucy chicken chain Zaxby's® is celebrating the Big Game weekend with a special "Buy One, Get One Free" offer on 10 Boneless Wings tossed in one of Zaxby's eight signature sauces. Starting at $9.69, this two-for-one in-app and online deal will make Zaxby's guests' the quarterback of any game day party. The offer is valid Saturday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 11 via Zax Rewardz® while supplies last.*

Continue Reading
Zaxby’s doubles down for Big Game with BOGO Boneless Wings Offer. In-app deal is valid Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 via Zax Rewardz®.
Zaxby’s doubles down for Big Game with BOGO Boneless Wings Offer. In-app deal is valid Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 via Zax Rewardz®.

"Football fans everywhere can agree Zaxby's boneless wings are the ultimate tailgate addition," said Patrick Schwing, chief marketing and strategy officer. "Regardless of which team you cheer for, our BOGO boneless wings offer will ensure fans score big on game day."

Arguably, the biggest day of the year for chicken wing fans, industry experts expect a billion wings will be consumed during the Big Game. Zaxby's offers guests the option to enjoy its signature Boneless Wings, made with all-white breast meat tossed in a choice of eight iconic sauces—Nuclear, Tongue Torch®, Buffalo Garlic Blaze Hot Honey Mustard, Sweet & Spicy, Wimpy™, BBQ, and Teriyaki—served with Zaxby's creamy buttermilk Ranch sauce.

To take advantage of the BOGO Boneless Wings offer, download the Zaxby's app on Google Play or the App Store, create an account, and add at least two orders of the 10 ct. Boneless Wings to your cart to receive one order of Boneless Wings for free.** The reward will be applied at checkout.

If your tailgate party calls for more than just wings, Zaxby's also features an array of party platters and shareables, including its Chicken Fingerz™ Platter, Boneless Wings Platter, or, for the indecisive, the Chicken Fingerz and Boneless Wings Zampler Platter. Pairing any signature platters with its famous Fried Pickles, Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries, and limited-time Veggie Egg Rolls—is the perfect game-day call for hungry fans.

*Prices may vary by location.

**Offer valid for Zax Rewardz members only. Purchase must include at least two (2) 10 Count Boneless Wings (before Reward is applied) to receive one (1) free 10 Count Boneless Wings. One offer per person/device. While supplies last. Valid for online orders only between 2/10/24 - 2/11/24. See full offer terms in your account on the Zaxby's app. Visit https://www.zaxbys.com/legal/terms-of-use#zax-rewardz-loyalty-program for Zax Rewardz program terms. ©2024 Zaxby's SPE Franchisor LLC. 

About Zaxby's
Founded in 1990, Zaxby's® is committed to serving delicious Chicken Fingerz™, Zalads®, wings, and signature sauces with southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxby's iconic Fried Pickles were recognized in USA Today's 2023 10Best Fast Food Sides List. Zaxby's has over 930 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

Media Contact:
Jacob Teetzmann
Tombras
+1.423.494.3673
jteetzmann@tombras.com

SOURCE Zaxby's

Also from this source

Zaxby's Asian Zensation Zalad™ and hand-rolled Egg Rolls are back

Zaxby's Asian Zensation Zalad™ and hand-rolled Egg Rolls are back

Saucy chicken chain Zaxby's® is bringing back its fan-favorite Asian Zensation Zalad™ and hand-rolled Egg Rolls for a limited time only.* The...
Zaxby's celebrates the season with Zax Rewardz offers through December

Zaxby's celebrates the season with Zax Rewardz offers through December

Saucy chicken chain Zaxby's® is celebrating the season with in-app offers in time for the holidays. Through the month of December, the brand is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.