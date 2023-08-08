Zaxby's fan-favorite Fried Pickles make USA Today's 10Best List

The iconic southern side receives USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Award

ATHENS, Ga., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxby's® Fried Pickles have received USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Award in the Best Fast Food Sides category. According to USA Today, Zaxby's Fried Pickles are one of the best-known and most-asked-for menu items—with a "satisfying combination of crunch and tang."

"Being recognized nationally by our brand fans and the readers of USA Today is validation that Zaxby's Fried Pickles are a unique twist on a beloved Southern staple," said Patrick Schwing, chief marketing and strategy officer at Zaxby's. "That's why we made this craveable side a permanent menu item."

The popular shareable is made from fresh, crinkle-cut thin slices of dill pickles, lightly dusted in a cornmeal breading, and fried to golden-brown perfection. They're served with Zaxby's Ranch Sauce that is a blend of fresh buttermilk and herbs. Zaxby's Fried Pickles are available as a stand-alone snack or as an add-on to complement Zaxby's meals and sandwiches. In 2022, Zaxby's announced that its Fried Pickles are here to stay and made the fan favorite a permanent menu item.

Zaxby's serves fresh, prepared-at-order Chicken Fingerz® and wings tossed in a variety of bold and spicy sauces. The menu features the brand's award-winning Signature Sandwich and the wildly popular Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries. Most recently, Zaxby's added Funnel Cakes with powdered sugar and caramel dipping sauce to its offerings. The snackable, dunkable, delicious dessert is available at participating locations for a limited time only.

Brand fans can best satisfy their Fried Pickle cravings by ordering ahead in the Zaxby's app, earning rewards and flavor-packed freebies with 10 points for every $1 spent. To start earning points immediately for Zax Rewardz™, customers can sign up online at zaxbys.com/rewards or download the app on Google Play or the App Store. Guests can also order ahead for pickup or delivery using the Zaxby's app.

Nominees for USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards are chosen by a panel of experts, including editors from USA TODAY and 10Best.com as well as relevant expert contributors. The public votes online for one of 20 nominees per category, per day. After four weeks the 10 best are selected.

About Zaxby's
Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxby's iconic Signature Sandwich received Thrillist's Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich in two consecutive years. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

