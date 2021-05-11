Zaxby's Fried Pickles are back--it's the sharable nobody wants to share

ATHENS, Ga., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxby's , the premium QSR known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, is bringing back fan-favorite Fried Pickles. It's a bite-sized, snackable, sharable, "take-anywhere-able" side item. Zaxby's Fried Pickles are available systemwide as a stand-alone snack or as an add-on to complement Zaxby's award-winning Signature Sandwich.

“Fried Pickles are a perennial favorite with our guests, and we can’t wait for you to try them with our Signature Sandwich,” said Zaxby’s CMO Joel Bulger. “They’re crispy and tender at the same time while that tasty dill pickle flavor cuts right through.”

Zaxby's Fried Pickles are thin slices of dill pickles coated in cornmeal. The flavor and texture of the cornmeal is a nod to the brand's Southern roots. The Sharable is served with Zaxby's ranch sauce which is a proprietary blend of buttermilk, garlic, onion and vinegar. The Fried Pickles limited time offer (LTO) is available at participating restaurants while supplies last.

Zaxby's serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz™ and wings made in a variety of nine sauces. The menu also features an impressive selection of Zalads and sandwiches along with complementary Shareables including Fried White Cheddar Bites and Spicy Fried Mushrooms, in addition to Fried Pickles.

Zaxby's Signature Sandwich recently won the award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich at the annual Fasties sponsored by Thrillist, the online media website dedicated to food, drink, travel and entertainment. The wildly popular Signature Sandwich features a double hand-breaded fillet, with three thick-sliced, crinkle-cut pickles and is served on a buttery toasted, split-top potato bun with a choice of Zax Sauce or Spicy Zax Sauce. Zaxby's also took top honors for Best Fries in the Thrillist People's Choice Award on Twitter.

"It's hard to beat our famous Crinkle Fries which come with our Signature Sandwich meal," Bulger added. "Probably best to get a side of Fried Pickles with that meal, while they last."

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is still led by founder Zach McLeroy. The brand is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby's iconic Signature Sandwich won Thrillist's 2021 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

