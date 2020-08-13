Zaxby's gives away chicken-themed 'relaxation packs' on National Relaxation Day

ATHENS, Ga., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxby's, the fast-casual restaurant known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, is offering brand fans some love with fried chicken and crinkle fries scented candles and citrus vinaigrette bath bombs as part of its "Peace, Harmony, Chicken" Zensation rollout. The custom "relaxation packs" will be free to claim while supplies last via https://bit.ly/ZensationRelaxation on Saturday, August 15, which just happens to be National Relaxation Day.

To celebrate National Relaxation Day, Zaxby's is offering brand fans some love with chicken-themed relaxation packs, because the path to enlightenment leads to Zensation. Inhale Zaxby's hand-breaded chicken. Exhale Harmony. Find your bliss with the Zensation.

"We wanted to have a little fun with Zensation this year," said Zaxby's CMO Joel Bulger. "These are trying times, so we're promoting peace, harmony and chicken with some soothing, on-brand freebies. We hope it puts a smile on people's faces and helps them relax and destress."

The relaxation packs include a Zaxby's Citrus Vinaigrette Bath Bomb and a sleep mask in addition to two scented candles: one that smells like fried chicken and one that smells like Zaxby's fan-favorite crinkle fries. The limited-edition bespoke goodie boxes will be mailed out on a first-come first-serve basis to fans who submit their information online via the above link on National Relaxation Day.

Zaxby's recently brought back its popular Zensation Fillet Sandwich and Zensation Zalad for a limited time only. The Zensation Zalad is made to order with hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz, freshly chopped mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots and crispy wonton strips, all topped with Asian slaw and drizzled with a honey sesame teriyaki glaze, starting at $7.99. The Zensation Zalad is served with Citrus Vinaigrette dressing and a vegetable eggroll.

First introduced last year and back by popular demand, the Zensation Fillet Sandwich, featuring Zaxby's hand-breaded fillet, is topped with crunchy Asian slaw, crispy wontons and served with Citrus Vinaigrette on Texas toast. The sandwich is also available as part of a meal with crinkle fries, a vegetable eggroll and a 22-ounce drink, starting at $7.99.

Zaxby's Zensation Fillet Sandwich and Zalad are available via drive-thru, delivery and curbside pick-up at participating locations while supplies last. Delivery prices and fees may vary. Zaxby's dining rooms adhere to health and safety guidelines and are reopening pursuant to local, state and federal requirements.

About Zaxby's

Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

Media Contact:

Jordan Vines

Tombras

+1 (540) 629-3137

[email protected]

SOURCE Zaxby's

Related Links

http://www.zaxbys.com

