Zaxby's petitions Unicode to add sauce emoji on World Emoji Day

News provided by

Zaxby's

17 Jul, 2023, 09:16 ET

Saucy chicken chain starts change.org petition for the 'Saucemoji'

ATHENS, Ga., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucy chicken chain Zaxby's® is using World Emoji Day as a platform to launch a change.org petition to create the world's first sauce emoji, the "Saucemoji." The brand invites all sauce enthusiasts to sign the petition via saucemoji.com, to bring the first-ever emoji for sauce to the Unicode keyboard.

Continue Reading
Zaxby’s petitions Unicode to add sauce emoji on World Emoji Day. Saucy chicken chain starts change.org petition for the ‘Saucemoji.'
Zaxby’s petitions Unicode to add sauce emoji on World Emoji Day. Saucy chicken chain starts change.org petition for the ‘Saucemoji.'

"In honor of World Emoji Day, Zaxby's is starting a movement to elevate sauce to emoji status," said Patrick Schwing, Zaxby's chief marketing and strategy officer. "We're asking all brand fans and sauce aficionados to join us in calling for the creation of the first-ever sauce emoji."

The iconic brand, known for its legendary Zax Sauce®, wants to rally sauce enthusiasts around the world behind its cause by encouraging people to sign and share the petition on change.org. Zaxby's has been slowly building the case for a "Saucemoji" on its social media channels calling out the fact that no appropriate emoji yet exists to display sauce in a simple and accurate way, even though many emojis exist for less "useful" things.

Emojis have been around since the early days of the internet. As verbal communication has given way to digital messaging via smartphones and other devices, emojis have become increasingly popular visual cues to convey sentiment and create context.

In homage to its famous sauces and fan-favorite staple Zax Sauce, Zaxby's is looking for a way to help people who are in desperate need of an emoji to properly express their sauciness. The brand has already proposed its desired design of the "Saucemoji" to sauce up keyboards worldwide. Zaxby's encourages fellow brands with an interest in a sauce emoji to join the petition and call on their followers and fans to sign it in solidarity with sauce fans everywhere.

In line with its credo to "sauce things up," Zaxby's recently added funnel cakes to its menu, which are perfectly paired with a creamy caramel sauce. The first-time menu item is made with a light, fluffy batter that is served golden brown, topped with powdered sugar and is available for a limited time, while supplies last.

About Zaxby's
Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxby's iconic Signature Sandwich received Thrillist's Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich in both 2021 and 2022. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

Media Contact:
Jacob Teetzmann
Tombras
[email protected]
423.494.3673

SOURCE Zaxby's

Also from this source

Zaxby's introduces Funnel Cakes and people lose their minds

Zaxby's zesty Southwest Zalad returns with half-price in-app deal

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.