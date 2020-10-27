Zaxby's reignites Chicken Sandwich Wars with new Zaxby's Signature Sandwich

"Zaxby's new Signature Sandwich has been 30 years in the making," said CMO Joel Bulger. "It's a natural brand evolution for us, perfecting the size, taste and flavor profile of this indescribably delicious chicken sandwich. We know the competition is fierce, but we're also confident that once you try it, there's no going back."

The company conducted extensive consumer research on chicken sandwiches and uncovered a key insight: size matters. This revelation created a strategic advantage for the company in its campaign for chicken sandwich domination. And to match the size of its incredible new sandwich, Zaxby's created a multi-faceted ad campaign:

, the company fired off the tweet that reignited the chicken sandwich wars. For enemies of the chicken state, it was a shot across the beak. Additionally, an advertising campaign launched yesterday in broadcast and digital media channels, with supplemental efforts rolling out in coming weeks.

Further, the company is sending its team members into battle dressed in Chickenflage® uniforms as part of the war-themed campaign launch.

As with any war plan, some secrets won't be revealed until the last moment. Stay tuned.

"Anyone who thought the chicken sandwich wars were over, consider this your notice. They've only just begun," said Dooley Tombras, president of Tombras, Zaxby's creative agency of record. "As a challenger brand, we're taking a big shot and we created a campaign big enough to match the size of the new Signature Sandwich. This is just the opening salvo."

Made with fresh ingredients, the Signature Sandwich features double hand-breaded 100% white breast meat and is served on a new buttery, toasted split-top bun with three thick-sliced pickle chips and a choice of Zax Sauce or Spicy Zax Sauce. The sandwich is also available as a meal with crinkle fries and a 22 oz. drink. Prices may vary by location.

Every war has secret weapons, and the new Spicy Zax sauce is Zaxby's. It combines multiple elements for a balance of pepper and heat—ingredients include flavorful jalapeño and zesty red cayenne. The heat level of the new sauce is in line with Zaxby's Tongue Torch. Spicy Zax means "sauce-rilla" warfare.

Available exclusively in Nashville, Knoxville and Tri-Cities, Tenn. as well as Louisville and Lexington, Ky. markets while supplies last, Zaxby's new Signature Sandwich is worth the drive for brand fans beyond these locations.

The national rollout of the new sandwich is coming soon.

"We'd share the date but that's classified information," Bulger said.

