ZAXBYS ROLLS OUT NEW GIANT CHICKEN FINGER WRAPS THAT ARE FAR FROM A SNACK, THEY'RE THE WHOLE MEAL

As appetites evolve, Zaxbys is stepping in with wraps that deliver in a GIANT way. Packed with three Chicken Fingerz™ and the iconic flavors of its fan-favorite Zalads® in a tortilla for on-the-go enjoyment, Zaxbys GIANT Chicken Finger Wraps are built to deliver convenience and satisfaction in the palm of your hand, without compromise.

First introduced as part of the Asian Zensation lineup, GIANT Chicken Finger Wraps are now available in three flavor profiles. Each wrap option features three hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz™ wrapped in a flour tortilla with mixed greens, carrots and red cabbage, and is toasted to perfection for a full, made-to-order meal experience.

From there, bold ingredients define each unique flavor profile:

NEW Chicken Bacon Ranch: Loaded with Cheddar Jack cheese, natural hardwood smoked bacon, crisp cucumbers, fresh tomatoes and a creamy Ranch drizzle.

Loaded with Cheddar Jack cheese, natural hardwood smoked bacon, crisp cucumbers, fresh tomatoes and a creamy Ranch drizzle. NEW Buffalo Blue: Mixed with blue cheese, fresh tomatoes and a drizzle of Buffalo Garlic Blaze and Ranch sauce for a bold kick.

Mixed with blue cheese, fresh tomatoes and a drizzle of Buffalo Garlic Blaze and Ranch sauce for a bold kick. Asian Zensation: Layered with crunchy wonton strips, Asian slaw and a Teriyaki Sauce drizzle.

All wraps are served with Crinkle Fries and a Small Drink and are also available with Grilled Chicken.

Chief Marketing Officer at Zaxbys Patrick Schwing said, "We listen when our fans say they want more—more flavor, more value, and more to actually fill them up. That's exactly what we're delivering with our Giant Chicken Wraps."

A meal this massively delicious deserves a sweet treat to top it all off. Zaxbys is leaning into nostalgia with the return of its Banana Pudding Milkshake for a limited time starting April 27. A hand-spun treat with banana pudding flavor and vanilla wafer pieces, topped with whipped cream and a cherry, it delivers a creamy, craveable finish that pairs perfectly with the GIANT Wraps.

The brand partnered with Jackson Olson to bring the fan-favorite milkshake to menus with plenty of saucy style. Thanks to the banana ball player, Zax Rewardz members can enjoy early access starting April 20, exclusively through the Zaxbys App and third-party delivery.1 But wait, this come back gets even sweeter. Fans can use code BANANAS from April 20 through April 26 to get a free Banana Pudding Shake with any purchase of $1 or more.2

"Let's just say I know a thing or two about bananas," said Jackson Olson, a fan-favorite on and off the field. "So teaming up with Zaxbys to bring back their iconic Banana Pudding Milkshake just made sense. It's creamy, nostalgic, and the perfect sweet finish to a bold, saucy meal or a well-earned reward after a long day of shenanigans and baseball.

To keep the good news flowing, Zaxbys is extending the flavor experience beyond traditional hours with the return of Late Night Zax, starting on May 1 at participating locations. Whether it's day or night, Zaxbys is your one-stop-shop for a full, flavor-packed meal.

For more details, visit a Zaxbys near you, online at www.zaxbys.com or simply download the Zaxbys app on Google Play or the App Store and create a Zax Rewardz account.3 Be sure to follow Zaxbys on Instagram and TikTok to stay up-to-date on what else the saucy chicken chain is cookin'.

1 Banana Pudding Milkshake is a digital exclusive and only available online via the Zaxbys.com website, Zaxbys mobile app or on third-party delivery channels between 4/20/26-4/26/26. Valid only at participating Zaxbys locations and is subject to availability.

2Offer availability may be limited. Offer valid online only for Zax Rewardz members only. Purchase must be greater than $1 to receive one (1) Free Banana Pudding Milkshake. One offer per person/device. While supplies last. Valid for 3 days after activation. See full offer terms in your account on the Zaxbys app. Visit https://www.zaxbys.com/legal/terms-of-use#zax-rewardz-loyalty-program for Zax Rewardz program terms. © 2026 Zaxby's SPE Franchisor LLC.

3 Visit https://www.zaxbys.com/legal/terms-of-use#zax-rewardz-loyalty-program for Zax Rewardz program terms.

About Zaxbys

Founded in 1990, Zaxbys® is committed to serving delicious Chicken Fingerz™, Zalads®, wings, and signature sauces with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. In 2025, Zaxbys was recognized as Transformational Brand of the Year by QSR Magazine. Zaxbys has over 1,000 locations in 22 states and is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

Categories: Restaurant Industry, QSR (Quick Service Restaurant), Fast Food, Chicken Restaurants, Menu Innovation, Dry Rubs, Milkshakes

Tags: #Zaxbys #GiantChickenWraps #Milkshakes #FastFood #MenuInnovation2026 #QSRLaunch #QSR #ChickenRestaurant #ZaxRewardz

Media Contact:

Brooke Defrin

HUNTER PR on behalf of Zaxbys

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Zaxbys