Southern Chicken Chain Zaxbys Brings its Famous Fingerz & Sauces to New York with Two Restaurant Openings This Summer

"New York is one of the most influential food cities in the world, and we're incredibly proud to introduce Zaxbys to this market," said Bernard Acoca, Chief Executive Officer of Zaxbys. "Opening our first two restaurants in New York this summer marks an exciting milestone in our growth journey and a significant chapter in our expansion across the Northeast. Whether its Southern transplants looking for a taste of home or New Yorkers discovering our Chicken Fingerz and signature sauces for the first time, we're excited to share the Southern hospitality and bold flavor experiences that have made Zaxbys a fan favorite for more than 35 years."

Long before the brand dreamed of having a location in the nation's largest city, Zaxbys was founded in 1990 with the first location in Statesboro, Georgia. The concept was original – a restaurant where Chicken Fingerz weren't just a side item, but the star of the menu. What began as a neighborhood restaurant has since grown into a beloved brand with more than 1,000 locations across the country. What hasn't changed in 36 years is Zaxbys' commitment to quality, bold flavor and Southern hospitality.

Now, more than three decades later, that small-town chicken concept is ready to bring its 12 signature sauces, Southern charm and entrepreneurial spirit to the Big Apple. The first New York restaurant officially opened its doors on June 29 at 3260 Boston Road in the Bronx. The restaurant's soft opening generated significant excitement, drawing long lines of eager New Yorkers ready to get their first taste of the saucy chicken chain. The approximately 2,000-square-foot restaurant features seating for 15 guests and offers both dine-in and drive-thru service. Guests can also skip the line by ordering ahead through Zaxbys.com or by downloading the Zaxbys app on Google Play or the App Store and creating a Zax Rewardz account to earn points with every purchase toward their favorite Zaxbys menu items.

Later this summer, Zaxbys will open its second New York restaurant in Manhattan's Upper East Side at 1267 First Avenue, further expanding the brand's footprint in one of the country's most iconic dining destinations. The 2,800+ square-foot restaurant will feature 16 dine-in seats, the brand's modern farmhouse-inspired design and convenient self-service ordering kiosks. More information on the Manhattan location will be available closer to the opening date.

To celebrate its New York debut, Zaxbys will host a series of events throughout the city this summer designed to introduce the brand to local communities and build excitement around its arrival. From exclusive menu innovations inspired by New York's iconic food culture to community-focused experiences and surprise moments for fans, the brand will be showing New Yorkers how to Zax.

About Zaxbys

Founded in 1990, Zaxbys® is committed to serving delicious Chicken Fingerz™, Zalads®, wings, and signature sauces with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. In 2025, Zaxbys was recognized as Transformational Brand of the Year by QSR Magazine. Zaxbys has over 1,000 locations in 24 states and is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

Media Contact:

Brooke Defrin

HUNTER PR on behalf of Zaxbys

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Zaxbys