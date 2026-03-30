ZAXBYS WELCOMES NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER MICHAEL DIXON

The Restaurant Industry Veteran Brings Decades of Experience to Zaxbys Seasoned Leadership Team

ATLANTA, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucy chicken chain Zaxbys® announced the appointment of Michael Dixon as its new Chief Financial Officer beginning March 30. Dixon will serve as a key member of Zaxbys executive leadership team reporting to Bernard Acoca, Chief Executive Officer at Zaxbys and guiding Zaxbys through the company's nationwide expansion.

Zaxbys New Chief Financial Officer Michael Dixon

"Mike's demonstrated success in accelerating and scaling financial performance across QSR organizations, maximizing unit economics, and managing complex financial environments makes him a perfect fit for Zaxbys next chapter," said Bernard Acoca, Zaxbys CEO. "As Zaxbys continues the brand's national growth and expansion I am confident in our ability to grow to win with Mike's leadership."

Dixon brings over thirty years of accomplished financial leadership experience across restaurant, retail and entertainment companies. Most recently, Dixon served as Chief Financial Officer of GoTo Foods where he nearly doubled the size of the brand portfolio's business.

Prior to GoTo Foods, Mr. Dixon spent multiple years serving as a financial leader at esteemed organizations across the restaurant and QSR industries. Dixon's experience includes Ignite Restaurant Group where he developed an efficient multi-brand infrastructure, Pinkberry where he built the then startup's corporate team leadership, and Cheesecake Factory where he served nearly a decade.

As Zaxbys Chief Financial Officer Dixon will serve as a key member of the brand's executive leadership team, responsible for leading the finance function, including financial strategy, planning and analytics, accounting and treasury, as the brand continues its national expansion after eclipsing 1,000 stores in 2025.

Dixon holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and MBA in Accounting from the University of Michigan.

"I'm honored to join Zaxbys as the brand continues to build on its strong growth trajectory," Dixon said. "With a strong foundation and a powerful growth pipeline ahead, I look forward to partnering with the team to accelerate expansion, strengthen performance, and help position Zaxbys for long-term success."

About Zaxbys

Founded in 1990, Zaxbys® is committed to serving delicious Chicken Fingerz™, Zalads®, wings, and signature sauces with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. In 2025, Zaxbys was recognized as Transformational Brand of the Year by QSR Magazine. Zaxbys has over 1,000 locations in 22 states and is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

Contact: Alyssa Feldmann, [email protected]

SOURCE Zaxbys