Zaxbys Teams Up with Atlanta Icon 2 Chainz and Son Halo to Gift Fans 12 Days of Deals This Holiday Season

Some presents aren't under the tree — they're right inside the Zaxbys app. For each day of the 12 Days of Saucemas, Zax Rewardz holiday campaign, Zaxbys will be dropping a video exclusively on the brand's social channels featuring 2 Chainz rocking a custom chain corresponding to that day's exclusive Saucemas reward. Zax Rewardz members can enjoy Saucemas offers throughout the first 12 days of December to unlock a whole sleigh's worth of deals, promos, and exclusive member offers.

Watch here as 2 Chainz and Halo deliver holiday cheer (and Zax Rewardz offers) to fans.

"Look, I might be a little biased, but nothing is like the holidays back home in Georgia," said rapper and actor 2 Chainz. "Teaming up with Zaxbys—another Georgia original—just feels right and on time!"

Fans can expect to see 2 Chainz and Halo enjoying—and dropping deals for—Zaxbys most craveable menu items, including its Famous Fingerz™ & Wings, 12 signature sauces, and its first-ever holiday limited-time Cookie Butter Shake. Hand-spun to order, the shake blends creamy vanilla with cinnamon-spiced cookie pieces and is finished with whipped cream, cookie crumbles, and a cherry—delivering a cozy, festive twist on classic milk-and-cookies flavor.

"We love our loyal Zaxbys guests, and in the season of giving, it only felt right to celebrate Saucemas with the gift of our fan-favorite menu items," said Patrick Schwing, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Zaxby's. "And since there's no place like home for the holidays, we teamed up with fellow Georgia natives 2 Chainz and Halo to help us ensure fans have visions of Fingerz dancing in their heads for all 12 Days of Saucemas."

Don't forget to keep an eye out for cameos from Zaxbys Sauce Boss Omar Epps who joins 2 Chainz and Halo in the holiday festivities on Zaxbys Instagram and TikTok. Join Zax Rewardz to stay in the know and receive exclusive offers throughout the promotion. Simply download the Zaxbys app on Google Play or the App Store and create a Zax Rewardz account.* Don't forget to check your local listings to find a Zaxbys near you and dip in to try any of our fan-favorite menu items.

* Visit https://www.zaxbys.com/legal/terms-of-use#zax-rewardz-loyalty-program for Zax Rewardz program terms. © 2025 Zaxby's SPE Franchisor LLC.

About Zaxbys

Founded in 1990, Zaxbys™ is committed to serving delicious Chicken Fingerz™, Zalads®, wings, and signature sauces with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxbys has over 980 locations in 19 states and is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

Contact:

Brooke Defrin

[email protected]

SOURCE Zaxbys