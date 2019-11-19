Zaxby's teams up with Sony Pictures for 'Jumanji: The Next Level'

"We strive to give our guests exciting flavor options, and our new Southwest Chipotle and classic Smokehouse Cheddar BBQ sandwiches do just that," said Zaxby's Chief Marketing Officer Joel Bulger. "Teaming up with Sony Pictures on 'Jumanji: The Next Level' just makes sense."

The Southwest Chipotle Fillet Sandwich is Zaxby's latest creation and features a hand-breaded fillet, pickled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, spicy chipotle aioli, fresh lettuce and tomato all served on a toasted potato bun. The Smokehouse Cheddar BBQ Fillet Sandwich also features a hand-breaded fillet, but is topped with onion rings, crisp bacon, cheddar cheese, savory barbeque sauce and mayonnaise on Texas toast. These two hand-breaded, made-to-order, customizable chicken sandwich meals are fast-casual quality at QSR pace and pricing.

Customers looking for a movie-themed drink may try the custom limited-time Coca-Cola Freestyle Jumanji Citrus Fizz, also available in Lite. Made with Minute Maid Orange and Seagram's Ginger Ale, the beverage has a sparkling, citrusy orange taste that pairs with either of the new sandwiches. Guests are invited to enjoy the drink in a 42-ounce "Jumanji: The Next Level"-themed commemorative cup.

"Zaxby's broad audience base aligns perfectly with the all-audience appeal of 'Jumanji: The Next Level,' but more importantly, they strive for great creative execution and have done it again with the spots they created in collaboration with our film," said Jeffrey Godsick, executive vice president of Brand Management and Global Partnerships for Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group. "The TV spots are clever and funny."

Zaxby's "Jumanji: The Next Level"-themed food items are available until Dec. 29 at participating locations while supplies last. In keeping with the storyline of "Jumanji: The Next Level," Zaxby's is capitalizing on the online gaming trend by allowing customers to order ahead via zaxbys.com and the Zaxby's app.

About Zaxby's

Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

About Jumanji: The Next Level

In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world's most dangerous game.

Directed by Jake Kasdan. Written by Jake Kasdan & Jeff Pinkner & Scott Rosenberg. Based on the book Jumanji by Chris Van Allsburg. Produced by Matt Tolmach, Jake Kasdan, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Executive Producers are David Householter, Melvin Mar, Scott Rosenberg, Jeff Pinkner, William Teitler, Ted Field and Mike Weber. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, with Danny Glover and Danny DeVito.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., which is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html.

