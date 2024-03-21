Guests can enjoy FREE side of four Southern Fried Shrimp with $5 purchase March 25-31

ATLANTA, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucy chicken chain Zaxby's®, the premium quick-service restaurant known for its Chicken Fingerz™, wings, and signature sauces, is serving up Southern Fried Shrimp as its latest limited time offer (LTO) for guests to enjoy. After 30+ years of perfecting chicken, featuring seafood on its menu is a first for the Georgia-based brand. The crispy butterflied shrimp are breaded with garlic and onion powder, seasoned with pepper and buttermilk, and fried to golden perfection. The new Southern Fried Shrimp are served with zesty Zaxtail Sauce, a blend of the brand's iconic Zax Sauce® and cocktail sauce with notes of horseradish. Woo! Saucy!

Zaxby’s ventures to the sea with new Southern Fried Shrimp and Zaxtail Sauce.

"We're taking America's most popular seafood and giving it our own unique spin—the 'ZaxSeas' way, as we call it," said Patrick Schwing, Zaxby's chief marketing and strategy officer. "Our new Southern Fried Shrimp delivers the premium quality our Zax fans expect—generously seasoned and fried to crispy golden perfection, paired with the zesty kick of Zaxtail Sauce. It is truly a one-of-a-kind sauce for a one-of-a-kind shrimp!"

Zaxby's Southern Fried Shrimp* come as a meal or as a standalone side paired with Zaxtail Sauce, Zaxby's newest delicious addition to its acclaimed "saucefolio" of 12 signature sauces. Zaxtail Sauce joins the lineup of legendary dipping sauces that distinguish Zaxby's from its competitors—Southern Fried Shrimp with zesty Zaxtail Sauce is the legacy brand's seaside twist on saucy, golden-fried goodness.

Zaxby's Southern Fried Shrimp Meal features eight crispy butterflied shrimp, served with Zaxtail Sauce, Texas Toast, Crinkle Fries, and a small drink. Brand fans can also enjoy a side of four Southern Fried Shrimp and Zaxtail Sauce for just $3, which can be added to any meal.

To promote the new LTO, Zaxby's is offering a FREE side of four Southern Fried Shrimp with $5 purchase from Monday, March 25 until March 31, to incentivize guests to try the latest catch from the "ZaxSeas." Guests can redeem the offer by ordering through the Zax Rewardz account online, in-app, or by scanning the QR code in-store.** To join Zax Rewardz, customers can simply download the Zaxby's app on Google Play or the App Store or sign up online at zaxbys.com/rewards.

*Zaxby's Southern Fried Shrimp is available at participating locations while supplies last. Prices may vary.

**Offer valid for Zax Rewardz members only. Purchase must be greater than $5 excluding any reward item. One offer per person/device. While supplies last. Valid 3/25/2024 - 3/31/2024. See full offer terms on the Zaxby's app. Visit zaxbys.com/legal/terms-of-use for Zax Rewardz program terms.

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's® is committed to serving delicious Chicken FingerzTM, Zalads®, wings, and signature sauces with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxby's has 950 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

