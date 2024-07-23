Zaxbys welcomes Chris Kung as new Chief Digital Officer

Former Dollar General and Macy's Inc. Veteran Joins the QSR's Executive Team

ATLANTA, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucy chicken chain Zaxbys™ today announced the appointment of Chris Kung as its new Chief Digital Officer, who will lead the transformation and acceleration of the company's Loyalty and e-Commerce initiatives. Kung joined the company on July 15, reporting to Bernard Acoca, Chief Executive Officer of Zaxbys.

"Zaxbys rapid expansion requires the investment of world-class leaders and resources," said Bernard Acoca, Zaxbys CEO. "Chris's expertise in e-Commerce and loyalty programs will help drive incremental growth and enhance the Zaxbys experience as digital touchpoints continue to proliferate throughout the customer journey. His arrival will help us build stronger relationships with our guests by deepening our understanding of their needs and rewarding their patronage with personalized experiences."

Kung brings over 20 years of innovation and strategy experience to Zaxbys and most recently served as Chief Digital Officer at Dollar General, where he led initiatives that transformed the company into a digital innovator. Kung played a central role in creating the myDG loyalty program. Under his leadership, the company's e-Commerce sales grew 40x in three years, app usage surged from 1.8 million to 7 million monthly active users, and the DG App earned the distinction of the #1 couponing app in America.

Prior to Dollar General, Mr. Kung held key leadership positions at Macy's Inc., where he drove omnichannel technology and innovation.

Zaxbys is establishing a new Loyalty & e-Commerce Team, which will report to Kung. This new team will spearhead efforts to make Loyalty and e-Commerce significant contributors to its growth. The creation of the Chief Digital Officer role will open capacity and drive focus for Mike Nettles, Chief Technology Officer, and Patrick Schwing, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, who both previously oversaw a portion of this role.

"I am incredibly excited to join the Zaxby's team," Kung said. "Together, we will elevate the digital guest experience, with loyalty and e-commerce playing pivotal roles in our ongoing growth."

Kung holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, and an MBA in Marketing & Operations from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Zaxbys

Founded in 1990, Zaxbys™ is committed to serving delicious Chicken Fingerz™, Zalads®, wings, and signature sauces with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxbys has over 950 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

