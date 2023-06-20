Zaxby's zesty Southwest Zalad returns with half-price in-app deal

ATHENS, Ga., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucy chicken chain Zaxby's®, the premium quick-service restaurant, beloved for its Chicken Fingerz™, wings and legendary Zax Sauce® is bringing back its Southwest Zalad® for a limited time. The fan-favorite salad returns to Zaxby's menu for the first time since the summer of 2021. To celebrate, Zaxby's is offering a 50% discount for any Zalad® redeemable one time per customer from June 21-25 on the Zaxby's app or via Zaxbys.com.

"The fresh, made-to-order Southwest Zalad is now available again systemwide, featuring our famous Texas Toast and Southwest Ranch dressing, adding a spicy kick that is not for the faint of flavor," said Patrick Schwing, Zaxby's chief marketing and strategy officer. "The salad brings together fire-roasted corn, crunchy tortilla strips, freshly sliced Roma tomatoes and Cheddar Jack cheese nestled on crisp mixed greens, topped with Zaxby's grilled or hand-breaded chicken."

Starting at $9.89, the Southwest Zalad is available for a limited time only at participating locations while supplies last. Prices may vary by location. The 50%-off deal is redeemable one time during the offer period only on the Zaxby's app or via Zaxby's.com.

Brand fans can best satisfy their cravings by ordering ahead in the Zaxby's app, earning rewards and flavor-packed freebies with 10 points for every $1 spent. To start earning points immediately for Zax Rewardz™, customers can sign up online at zaxbys.com/rewards or download the app on Google Play or the App Store. Guests can also order ahead for pickup or delivery using the Zaxby's app.

Zaxby's was recently nominated for USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Until July 17, fans can vote daily for Zaxby's in the following categories: Best Fast Food/Quick Service Restaurant, Best Fast Food Fried Chicken and Best Fast Food Sides (Fried Pickles).

About Zaxby's
Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxby's iconic Signature Sandwich received Thrillist's Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich in both 2021 and 2022. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

