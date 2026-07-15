Zayed Law Offices Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit on Behalf of the Estate of Bryce Sadelski Following Fatal Truck Collision

CHICAGO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder and Managing Attorney, Adam J. Zayed, along with Partner, Julian D. Hoshell, of Zayed Law Offices have filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Estate of Bryce Sadelski, a 21-year-old man whose life was tragically cut short in a fatal truck crash that occurred on December 30, 2025.

Bryce Sadelski

Bryce was an exceptional young man with a bright future who had graduated summa cum laude and with Bell Honors from The University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) just two weeks before this crash. Bryce completed an internship with Motorola prior to graduation and hoped to establish his career there after graduation. He was beloved by many and left his mark in the hearts of those he encountered.

The semi-truck involved in the crash was owned and/or operated by Interstate Personnel Services and J & R Schugel Trucking. According to publicly available information, J & R Schugel and Interstate Personnel Services maintain a fleet of approximately 2,000 semi-tractors and 6,000 trailers throughout the United States, making them two of the largest trucking companies nationwide.

"Based upon available dash cam footage, it appears Defendants' semi-truck driver was traveling with an obscured windshield for some time prior to the crash, in excess of the speed limit for semi-trucks given the weather conditions, and too closely to the vehicle containing Bryce," said Adam J. Zayed.

The complaint alleges that the Defendant trucking companies and their driver were negligent in connection with this fatal crash. The alleged negligence includes but is not limited to: driving Defendants' semi-truck with an obscured / obstructed windshield, failing to utilize windshield wipers and/or defroster, operating Defendants' semi-truck too fast for weather conditions, and following the other vehicle too closely. The complaint further alleges Defendants' negligence was a cause of Bryce's death.

"Bryce's family has suffered an unimaginable loss," said Adam J. Zayed. "No family should have to endure the pain of losing their child, especially in a disastrous and preventable semi-truck crash," said Zayed.

"Throughout the course of litigation, we will fight relentlessly for Bryce and his family using all available trial strategies to pursue justice for him and his loved ones. While we cannot erase the grief of losing Bryce, we can work to ensure that J & R Schugel and Interstate Personnel Services are held accountable for their actions in this profound and avoidable tragedy," said Adam J. Zayed.

The lawsuit filed by Zayed Law Offices seeks damages under both the Illinois Wrongful Death Act and Survival Act for the losses sustained by Bryce's surviving family members, as well as those sustained by Bryce prior to his untimely death.

About Zayed Law Offices

Zayed Law Offices is a nationally recognized personal injury and wrongful death trial law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families affected by catastrophic injuries, medical malpractice, trucking negligence, and wrongful death. The Chicago firm has recovered more than $150 million for its clients and is committed to helping families seek justice during life's most difficult moments. Zayed Law Offices has been recognized for their exceptional trial advocacy with accolades from US News, Super Lawyers, Best Law Firms and The National Trial Lawyers.

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SOURCE Zayed Law Offices